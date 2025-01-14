Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
Samsung launches Galaxy S25 reservations
Reserve a Galaxy S25 with exclusive discounts
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
Reserving a Galaxy S25 gives you a $50 Samsung Credit, extra savings of up to $1,250, and a chance to win $5,000!

Galaxy flagships could get up to 50W wireless charging thanks to Samsung's new chip

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A Galaxy Ultra phone held in a person's hands.
Samsung has just announced a new power management chip that could support wireless charging speeds of up to 50W. It would align with the Qi2 standard and employ magnetic alignment for faster and more reliable charging. Unfortunately though, the tech may not be available in the upcoming Galaxy S25 series.

Although the smartphone market has been somewhat lacking big upgrades in recent years, that doesn't mean there are no areas left for improvement. In fact, one such area is wireless charging and more specifically, the charging speed you can achieve wirelessly. Samsung's ready to throw in some innovation there.

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Ultra at Samsung!

Samsung has launched its reservation campaign for the Galaxy S25 Ultra! You can pre-reserve a unit, which will give you a $50 Samsung Credit and qualification for a sweepstakes. The prize is a $5,000 Samsung Credit. You can also receive up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more!
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S25 Plus at Samsung!

Pre-reserve your Galaxy S25+ today and get big bonuses! Reserving a unit now gives you a $50 Samsung Credit. On top of that, you'll enter into a sweepstakes with a $5,000 Samsung Credit for one winner. But that's not all! You can also get up to $1,250 additional savings when you reserve a unit and pre-order one with enhanced trade-in credits and more!
Reserve at Samsung

Reserve your Galaxy S25 at Samsung!

Starting today through January 22nd, you can also pre-reserve a Galaxy S25 unit. There are lovely bonuses for those who reserve right now, too! First off, you get a $50 Samsung Credit and a chance to win a $5,000 sweepstakes (available for only one winner). There are also up to $1,250 additional savings with enhanced trade-ins and more.
Reserve at Samsung

Samsung's latest power management chip, the S2MIW06, is designed to handle wireless charging speeds of up to 50W. This marks a huge jump from the 15W maximum found on most current devices, including Samsung's own 2024 flagships, the S24 series.  

The new chip supports all major Qi profiles: Baseline Power Profile (BPP) that ensures basic 5W charging, Extended Power Profile (EPP) for faster 15W charging, and Magnetic Power Profile (MPP), which ensures precise alignment (and hence reliability) and efficient charging (less overheating). It also brings 25W wireless charging to the table.

Apart from powerful firmware-based operations, charging power is also an important factor when it comes to Rx ICs. S2MIW06 has this covered, though, supporting high-power wireless charging up to 50W so that it’s sufficiently future-proofed.

-- Samsung's Tech Blog, January 10, 2025

The MPP is required for the current Qi2 certifications. But Samsung's S2MIW06 chip could set new horizons beyond the 25W that MPP would provide. In fact, it is designed to include support for charging power of up to 50W, and as Samsung says, it's significantly future-proof. The new chip is undergoing rigorous testing as well to ensure it will be compatible with a variety of charging pads.

Before you get sparkles in your eyes though, it's expected that the upcoming Galaxy S25 phones won't feature the MPP but would instead be Qi2 ready via Galaxy S25 cases containing the magnetic profile required. So, expect the new phones to support 25W wireless charging only with specific cases.

Currently, the Galaxy S24 series supports wireless charging of up to 15W. Meanwhile, the new iPhones, the iPhone 16 models, support wireless charging of up to 25W thanks to MagSafe, so this is definitely an area when Samsung needs to push to catch up to Apple (isn't that a strange line?)

We already even have phones that support 50W wireless charging: like the OnePlus 13. So, Samsung has some catching up to do here as well, so the new chip seems really promising.  

What's also interesting in Samsung's approach is the aforementioned compatibility: testing the chip with multiple different chargers ensures Samsung's devices meet standardized criteria and perform consistently under a wide variety of situations.

Recommended Stories
This pretty much means that you probably won't have to be limited to Samsung-only chargers to enjoy fast wireless charging speeds and you can be flexible with the brands (of course, they should still be Qi-certified). For one, that's different from what the competitors are doing (OnePlus 13's 50W wireless charging requires the proprietary AIRVOOC 50W Magnetic Charger).

In the announcement, Samsung also revealed it's joined forces with the Wireless Power Consortium or WPC to work on the Qi v2.2 wireless charging standard and implement it, so we can expect great things in the future of wireless charging.

Create a free account and join our vibrant community
Register to enjoy the full PhoneArena experience. Here’s what you get with your PhoneArena account:
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Build your personal phone library
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/262-200/Iskra-P.jpg
Iskra Petrova Senior News and Deals Writer
Izzy, a tech enthusiast and a key part of the PhoneArena team, specializes in delivering the latest mobile tech news and finding the best tech deals. Her interests extend to cybersecurity, phone design innovations, and camera capabilities. Outside her professional life, Izzy, a literature master's degree holder, enjoys reading, painting, and learning languages. She's also a personal growth advocate, believing in the power of experience and gratitude. Whether it's walking her Chihuahua or singing her heart out, Izzy embraces life with passion and curiosity.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
T-Mobile users nationwide begin receiving the news they longed to hear
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Disappointing Galaxy S25 Ultra downgrade revealed by retailer
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
Great new T-Mobile offer goes live without any fanfare
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
The Pixel Tablet is selling like crazy after a generous $100 discount on Amazon
T-Mobile offers free Wi-Fi and battery charging to everyone impacted by L.A. wildfires
T-Mobile offers free Wi-Fi and battery charging to everyone impacted by L.A. wildfires
Galaxy S25, S25+ and Ultra: the master leak is here with detailed spec lists
Galaxy S25, S25+ and Ultra: the master leak is here with detailed spec lists

Latest News

Built like a tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling at a pretty generous discount on Amazon
Built like a tank Galaxy Watch Ultra is selling at a pretty generous discount on Amazon
Amazon's latest Moto G Power 5G (2024) promo saves you a surprising 37%
Amazon's latest Moto G Power 5G (2024) promo saves you a surprising 37%
T-Mobile Samsung user unexpectedly discovers a long-awaited subscription
T-Mobile Samsung user unexpectedly discovers a long-awaited subscription
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
T-Mobile announces its next acquisition which will transform an industry using digital screens
Leaked internal memo reveals that Nothing's first true flagship phone is coming this quarter
Leaked internal memo reveals that Nothing's first true flagship phone is coming this quarter
New iPhone USB-C port hack raises security concerns
New iPhone USB-C port hack raises security concerns
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless