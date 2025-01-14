Galaxy flagships could get up to 50W wireless charging thanks to Samsung's new chip
Samsung has just announced a new power management chip that could support wireless charging speeds of up to 50W. It would align with the Qi2 standard and employ magnetic alignment for faster and more reliable charging. Unfortunately though, the tech may not be available in the upcoming Galaxy S25 series.
Samsung's latest power management chip, the S2MIW06, is designed to handle wireless charging speeds of up to 50W. This marks a huge jump from the 15W maximum found on most current devices, including Samsung's own 2024 flagships, the S24 series.
The MPP is required for the current Qi2 certifications. But Samsung's S2MIW06 chip could set new horizons beyond the 25W that MPP would provide. In fact, it is designed to include support for charging power of up to 50W, and as Samsung says, it's significantly future-proof. The new chip is undergoing rigorous testing as well to ensure it will be compatible with a variety of charging pads.
Currently, the Galaxy S24 series supports wireless charging of up to 15W. Meanwhile, the new iPhones, the iPhone 16 models, support wireless charging of up to 25W thanks to MagSafe, so this is definitely an area when Samsung needs to push to catch up to Apple (isn't that a strange line?)
We already even have phones that support 50W wireless charging: like the OnePlus 13. So, Samsung has some catching up to do here as well, so the new chip seems really promising.
What's also interesting in Samsung's approach is the aforementioned compatibility: testing the chip with multiple different chargers ensures Samsung's devices meet standardized criteria and perform consistently under a wide variety of situations.
This pretty much means that you probably won't have to be limited to Samsung-only chargers to enjoy fast wireless charging speeds and you can be flexible with the brands (of course, they should still be Qi-certified). For one, that's different from what the competitors are doing (OnePlus 13's 50W wireless charging requires the proprietary AIRVOOC 50W Magnetic Charger).
Although the smartphone market has been somewhat lacking big upgrades in recent years, that doesn't mean there are no areas left for improvement. In fact, one such area is wireless charging and more specifically, the charging speed you can achieve wirelessly. Samsung's ready to throw in some innovation there.
The new chip supports all major Qi profiles: Baseline Power Profile (BPP) that ensures basic 5W charging, Extended Power Profile (EPP) for faster 15W charging, and Magnetic Power Profile (MPP), which ensures precise alignment (and hence reliability) and efficient charging (less overheating). It also brings 25W wireless charging to the table.
Apart from powerful firmware-based operations, charging power is also an important factor when it comes to Rx ICs. S2MIW06 has this covered, though, supporting high-power wireless charging up to 50W so that it’s sufficiently future-proofed.
-- Samsung's Tech Blog, January 10, 2025
Before you get sparkles in your eyes though, it's expected that the upcoming Galaxy S25 phones won't feature the MPP but would instead be Qi2 ready via Galaxy S25 cases containing the magnetic profile required. So, expect the new phones to support 25W wireless charging only with specific cases.
In the announcement, Samsung also revealed it's joined forces with the Wireless Power Consortium or WPC to work on the Qi v2.2 wireless charging standard and implement it, so we can expect great things in the future of wireless charging.
