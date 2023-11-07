Enjoy your favorite songs in style with Samsung's sleek Galaxy Buds Live which are now 58% off on Amazon UK

Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!
Those located in the UK can now snag a pair of Samsung's fancy bean-like Galaxy Buds Live earbuds for a whopping 58% off their price on Amazon UK. Such an amazing discount means you now have the chance to snag the Galaxy Buds Live with an awesome £80 discount if you act quickly and make your purchase today.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live: Now £80 OFF on Amazon UK!

Grab the Galaxy Buds Live from Amazon UK and save £80 in the process. These stylish earphones have good sound, decent ANC, and nice battery life and are a true bargain at this price.
£80 off (58%)
Buy at Amazon


The Galaxy Buds Live may not be high-end earbuds like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, for example, but they still deliver a pretty good sound. Moreover, they are light and comfy, which means you can use them for hours and hours without experiencing any ear fatigue.

Additionally, they come with ANC functionality and offer good battery life. On their own, they last up to 6 hours on a single charge with ANC turned on and up to 8 hours with it turned off. However, with their case, the earbuds deliver up to 21 hours of battery life with ANC enabled and up to 29 hours with them disabled. The case also supports wireless charging.

As you can see, Samsung's Galaxy Buds Live are decent earbuds perfect for everyday use. Furthermore, Amazon UK's current 58% discount makes these bad boys not just irresistible but also a total must-have since they are probably among the best earbuds in the budget segment at the moment.

However, Amazon UK's offer most likely has an expiration date. Therefore, we strongly suggest you stop dilly-dallying, tap the deal button at the beginning of the article, and snatch a pair of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live at a heavily discounted price while the offer is still available. Otherwise, you might regret missing out on this awesome deal later.
