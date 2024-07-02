Enjoy good sound and ANC on the cheap by snatching the Galaxy Buds FE for 20% off on Amazon
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Up Next:
If you are in the market for new earbuds, you'll be happy to learn that you can get Samsung's latest Galaxy Buds FE at an even lower price than usual
Amazon is selling these budget fellas at a sweet $20 discount, cutting 20% off their price. So, thanks to that markdown, you can score a pair for under $80, making this an unmissable deal. Just act quickly, as you never know when the offer will expire.
The Galaxy Buds FE put quite a lot on the table despite packing a budget price tag. While they are still a far cry from top-tier earphones like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, they deliver great sound for the price, complemented by strong bass. In addition, you can use the built-in EQ in the Samsung Wearable app to tailor the sound of these bad boys to your taste.
You'll also be able to enjoy your favorite tunes with fewer distractions, as the earbuds also come with a pretty capable ANC. They have good battery life as well, delivering up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC turned on and up to 8.5 hours with it turned off. Add the case, and their total playtime goes up to 21 hours.
Amazon is selling these budget fellas at a sweet $20 discount, cutting 20% off their price. So, thanks to that markdown, you can score a pair for under $80, making this an unmissable deal. Just act quickly, as you never know when the offer will expire.
The Galaxy Buds FE put quite a lot on the table despite packing a budget price tag. While they are still a far cry from top-tier earphones like the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, they deliver great sound for the price, complemented by strong bass. In addition, you can use the built-in EQ in the Samsung Wearable app to tailor the sound of these bad boys to your taste.
You'll also be able to enjoy your favorite tunes with fewer distractions, as the earbuds also come with a pretty capable ANC. They have good battery life as well, delivering up to 6 hours of listening time with ANC turned on and up to 8.5 hours with it turned off. Add the case, and their total playtime goes up to 21 hours.
As you can see, the Galaxy Buds FE are among the best budget earbuds on the market and are an excellent choice if you want good sound but can't afford Samsung's premium Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. So, don't waste any more precious time! Tap the deal button in this article and save on a pair of good-sounding Galaxy Buds FE now while the offer is still available on Amazon!
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: