Tempting Amazon deal makes the Galaxy Buds 2 an excellent Valentine's Day gift idea
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Are you still struggling to find the ideal Valentine’s Day gift for your tech-enthusiastic significant other? If you don’t intend to splurge on something way too expensive but still wish to impress your beloved, Amazon’s got you covered. The merchant is now selling the fantastic Galaxy Buds 2 at 33% off across all available colors, making them a no-miss!
If your significant other doesn’t really need a new pair of earbuds, we recommend checking out other cool Valentine’s Day deals we’ve come across. Then again, these earbuds have a lot to offer, especially at that price.
Since these earbuds aren’t exactly spring chickens, they’ve obviously been discounted before. Still, Amazon doesn’t tend to go above this current 33% discount too often, and the same applies to other similar merchants like Best Buy. That’s why now’s a perfectly good time to get yourself a pair of these awesome budget earbuds, for they should be more than enough to meet your needs.
If your significant other doesn’t really need a new pair of earbuds, we recommend checking out other cool Valentine’s Day deals we’ve come across. Then again, these earbuds have a lot to offer, especially at that price.
The Samsung earbuds have everything you could ask for in an affordable pair of earbuds – decent ANC, lightweight design and secure, comfortable fit, deliver clean sound with lots of bass that’s more than good for their price range.
As you might expect, the Active Noise Cancellation technology used here works with Ambient Sound mode. The latter essentially lets outside noises instead of blocking them, allowing you to hear what’s going on around you without having to remove your earbuds.
On the soundstage, as we said already, these produce clean sound, allowing you to enjoy all the richness of your favorite guitar solos. Then again, some of you might not like how the Buds 2 sound out of the box can use the proprietary app to pick between one of several preset EQ modes.
Battery-wise, these bad boys should last about five hours with ANC or about two and a half hours on top when the feature is turned off. If you store them in the charging case between sessions, you can extend total playtime up to 20 hours with ANC or 29 hours with ANC off.
On the soundstage, as we said already, these produce clean sound, allowing you to enjoy all the richness of your favorite guitar solos. Then again, some of you might not like how the Buds 2 sound out of the box can use the proprietary app to pick between one of several preset EQ modes.
Battery-wise, these bad boys should last about five hours with ANC or about two and a half hours on top when the feature is turned off. If you store them in the charging case between sessions, you can extend total playtime up to 20 hours with ANC or 29 hours with ANC off.
Things that are NOT allowed: