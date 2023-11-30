Get the impressive Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with a sweet discount via Samsung's Shop App through this deal

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro: Save $70! Get the awesome Galaxy Buds 2 Pro from Samsung through the Samsung Shop App and save $70 in the process. The earbuds have amazing sound, nice ANC, awesome battery life, and are a real bang for your buck. $70 off (30%) $159 99 $229 99 Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro

Since we are talking about the best Galaxy Buds currently available on the market, expect theto sound phenomenal. These bad boys are loud and deliver clear sound with deep bass. In addition to that, they are light and comfortable, which means you will be able to listen to your songs for hours without experiencing discomfort in your ears.And we do mean for hours since they should be able to deliver up to 5 hours of listening time with their ANC turned on and up to 18 hours with their case. With ANC turned off, however, they should be able to offer up to 8 hours of playback on their own and up to 29 hours when you add their case to the mix.Of course, being high-end earbuds, thepack awesome ANC, which can mute the world, allowing you to enjoy your favorite songs without any distractions. Moreover, the earbuds come with an IPX7 water resistance rating, which makes them good for the gym as well.Theare incredible earphones and are worth every single penny. And fortunately for you, you can now spend less pennies on these awesome earbuds as long as you get them via the Samsung Shop App through this deal. So, don't waste any more time and just tap that deal button at the beginning of the article already!