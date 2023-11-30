Get the impressive Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with a sweet discount via Samsung's Shop App through this deal
If you think you can't score an awesome deal on incredible earbuds since both Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, think again. Samsung's Shop App is still full of wonderful offers, and it's currently the best place to snatch a brand-new Galaxy device for less, including a pair of great-sounding Galaxy earbuds.
Since we are talking about the best Galaxy Buds currently available on the market, expect the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to sound phenomenal. These bad boys are loud and deliver clear sound with deep bass. In addition to that, they are light and comfortable, which means you will be able to listen to your songs for hours without experiencing discomfort in your ears.
And we do mean for hours since they should be able to deliver up to 5 hours of listening time with their ANC turned on and up to 18 hours with their case. With ANC turned off, however, they should be able to offer up to 8 hours of playback on their own and up to 29 hours when you add their case to the mix.
Of course, being high-end earbuds, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro pack awesome ANC, which can mute the world, allowing you to enjoy your favorite songs without any distractions. Moreover, the earbuds come with an IPX7 water resistance rating, which makes them good for the gym as well.
The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are incredible earphones and are worth every single penny. And fortunately for you, you can now spend less pennies on these awesome earbuds as long as you get them via the Samsung Shop App through this deal. So, don't waste any more time and just tap that deal button at the beginning of the article already!
For instance, you can snag Samsung's top-of-the-line Galaxy Buds 2 Pro with a lovely $70 discount via the Shop App. And all you need to do is tap the deal button below, choose to continue to the app, and purchase your new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro from there. In case you don't have the app installed on your phone, you will be redirected to Samsung's website and see a prompt encouraging you to install the Shop App in order to take advantage of those sweet savings of $70.
