Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 with a discount here!

Unmissable deal knocks 36% off the high-end Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, turning them into a bargain

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Samsung Deals Audio
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
A close-up of the Galaxy Buds 2 pro in their case.
It's a wonderful time to be a Galaxy user in the market for new high-end earbuds right now! A third-party seller on Amazon is currently offering a massive 36% discount on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro in Graphite. This lets you score a pair for south of $149, saving you a generous $82.

That's quite the deal, considering the earbuds have an MSRP (Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price) of about $230. Moreover, this offer surpasses the $66 (29%) discount available a few weeks ago, making it an even bigger bargain now. And don't worry—you'll still have 30 days to request a refund, even though the seller is handling the shipping.

Galaxy Buds Pro 2 in Graphite: Save $82 on Amazon!

$82 off (36%)
Grab the premium Galaxy Buds Pro 2 at a generous $82 discount on Amazon. The earbuds deliver crisp sound, have high-end ANC, and offer good battery life. Don't miss out—save while you can!
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Buds Pro 2 in Graphite: Save $82 on Amazon!

$102 99
$229
$126 off (55%)
Alternatively, you can score the Galaxy Buds Pro 2 at Walmart, where these incredible earbuds are discounted by $126. This allows you to get a pair for just under $103.
Buy at Walmart


The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro may have been dethroned by the latest Galaxy Buds 3 Pro as Samsung's flagship earbuds, but they still offer a lot of value. Boasting a rich sound with strong bass and clear highs, including 360-degree audio, these earphones will let you enjoy your favorite songs or podcasts in crystal-clear quality.

In addition, they have incredible active noise cancellation (ANC), which rivals that of Apple's AirPods Pro 2. So, you'll take pleasure in listening to music without any distractions from the outside world. And you'll be able to do that for four hours, as they are light and comfy. They also offer up to 5 hours of listening time on their own with ANC enabled and up to 29 hours with their case.

Plus, they are perfect for the gym, boasting an IPX7 water resistance rating, allowing them to withstand water submersion of up to three feet for about 30 minutes.

As you can see, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are indeed worth every penny even in 2025. So, don't waste any more time and score a pair at a bargain price now while you can!
Did you enjoy reading this article?
There's more to explore with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/314-200/Preslav-Mladenov.jpg
Preslav Mladenov Senior Deals Writer
Preslav Mladenov is a News and Affiliate Content Writer at PhoneArena who started on his tech journalism journey in December 2021. With persistent knack for finding the best deals out there, he swiftly became a pivotal Affiliate Content Writer, guiding readers towards significant savings on a plethora of gadgets, including smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, Bluetooth speakers, and headphones. Mladenov's deep-seated knowledge of mobile tech, paired with a rich background in sales, empowers him to unearth the finest deals on the web.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
T-Mobile extends another peace offering to customers after uproar over rate increase [UPDATED]
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
Consumers already making AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon pay for price hikes
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
It’s a difficult time to be a T-Mobile customer or employee
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
AT&T rep crosses the line by doing something unimaginable using customer's phone
Customer is mistakenly accused of text spamming for repeatedly replying STOP to political texts
Customer is mistakenly accused of text spamming for repeatedly replying STOP to political texts
Furious T-Mobile customers consider legal action over shocking price hike [UPDATED]
Furious T-Mobile customers consider legal action over shocking price hike [UPDATED]

Latest News

Samsung confirms these older flagships are getting One UI 7.0 too
Samsung confirms these older flagships are getting One UI 7.0 too
Save $500 on the OnePlus Open with Best Buy's unmissable sale
Save $500 on the OnePlus Open with Best Buy's unmissable sale
Thinking of upgrading to iPhone 17? STOP! There are good reasons to wait for 2026's iPhone 18
Thinking of upgrading to iPhone 17? STOP! There are good reasons to wait for 2026's iPhone 18
The Account Switcher is moving back to its previous location in the Gmail for Android app
The Account Switcher is moving back to its previous location in the Gmail for Android app
Verizon makes a change to its Disney bundle that results in less value for your money
Verizon makes a change to its Disney bundle that results in less value for your money
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
Finally! A flip phone that actually makes sense and it’s not the Galaxy Z Flip 7
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless