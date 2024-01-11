Incredible deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 dirt-cheap for a limited time
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you’re looking for a cheap way to complete your Samsung Galaxy experience with a new pair of earbuds, you’ve just come to the right place. Just today, Amazon-owned retailer Woot released an impressive, yet limited-time, deal on the impressive Galaxy Buds 2. These earbuds are now 40% off, giving you a bang for your buck.
Comfortable and lightweight, the Galaxy Buds 2 easily rival many of the best budget earbuds on the market. Their ergonomic design aside, these puppies also sound quite impressive for their price range. They produce clear highs and deep bass. Moreover, you can select different EQ profiles via the app to accommodate different music genres.
As for the Ambient Sound mode, as you might expect, it does the complete opposite of blocking outside noises. Instead, it lets the noises that matter to you reach your ears. The ANC can be turned off and on via the app, and turning it off adds some battery life to the earbuds.
How long can these earbuds last? If you turn ANC off, you should be able to get about 7.5 hours out of each earbud, which drops to five hours of playtime when you turn it on. The charging case helps extend total playtime to 29 hours without ANC or 20 hours when the feature is enabled.
When you think about it, even though they may not be top-of-the-line, the Galaxy Buds 2 are still a great pair of earbuds. Here are our two cents: if you’re on a tight budget and need a solid but affordable pair of earbuds, these are the ones you should absolutely consider.
As mentioned, the Woot offer should last just another five days or until supplies sell out. In other words, there’s really not much time to take advantage of this impressive $60 price cut. Alternatively, you can snag the same pair in White (or any other paintjob) and save 27% at Amazon.
Like most contemporary earbuds, these also feature ANC with Ambient Sound. It effectively removes humming sounds from air conditioners. The Active Noise Cancellation should also do a pretty good job of keeping commute sounds away from your ears, etc.
