Treat yourself to a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 for a whopping 53% off from Amazon on one condition
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Like all good things in this world, you usually need to shell out a decent amount of cash if you want a pair of great-sounding earbuds. That said, you now have the chance to grab an awesome pair of earbuds for way less than usual if you're willing to make one small sacrifice — if you live in the US, that is.
However, we mentioned earlier that those in the US will need to sacrifice something, and that is the standard warranty. Since this is the international version, your Galaxy Buds 2 won't come with an active warranty in the US, which means you will be on your own if something happens with your new earbuds. Nonetheless, you will still get a 30-day warranty.
In addition to their good sound, the earbuds are light and comfortable to wear and pack pretty decent ANC and battery life. On their own, the earbuds offer up to 7.5 hours of listening time with ANC off and up to 5 hours with it enabled. Add the case, and their battery life extends to 29 hours with ANC off and up to 20 hours with it turned on.
While you may be giving up the warranty by opting for the international model of the Galaxy Buds 2, you are getting an awesome pair of earbuds for a fraction of their price. And why miss out on your chance to score huge savings on a pair of good-sounding earbuds only because of the fear that something may happen to them. So, don't let fear hold you back and score massive savings on a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 today!
Amazon is currently selling the international version of the Galaxy Buds 2 in Graphite for a whopping 53% off their usual price. Such a massive discount means you will save $74 if you capitalize on this deal and grab a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 now.
Now, if you are wondering whether to tap that deal button above and purchase a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 despite being the international model, you should know that the earbuds have a pretty awesome sound. And we can say they are probably the best-sounding earbuds at that current price point. Furthermore, their default sound profile has a slight emphasis on bass, which means you will fall in love with them if you are a hip-hop lover.
