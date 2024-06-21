The awesome-sounding Galaxy Buds 2 are on sale for less than $100 on Amazon

Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

We know how hard it can be to find great-sounding earbuds for less than $100. Some may even believe that scoring awesome earphones for under $100 is impossible. And if you think the same way, we're happy to tell you that not only is it not impossible, but you can do so right now by taking advantage of this deal.

Amazon is selling the Galaxy Buds 2 in Olive Green at a sweet $50 discount, cutting their price by a whole 33%. Thanks to that price cut, you can snag a pair for less than $100. We also suggest acting fast, as you never know when the deal will expire. And believe us, you do not want to miss out on this offer, as the Galaxy Buds 2 put a lot on the table for under $100.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Olive Green: Get the for under $100!

Grab a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 in Olive Green for less than $100 on Amazon. The earbuds deliver awesome sound and good ANC. They are a real bargain right now, so don't waste time and snag a pair through this deal now!
$50 off (33%)
Buy at Amazon


First, these fellas sound awesome. Second, they have a pretty great ANC, allowing you to enjoy your favorite tunes at peace. In addition to that, they are lightweight and comfortable to wear, letting you listen to your songs for hours without experiencing any ear fatigue.

This also brings us to another strong suit of the Galaxy Buds 2: their battery life. On their own, these tiny fellas offer up to 7.5 hours of listening time with their ANC turned off and up to 5 hours with it turned on. Add the case and their total battery life goes up to 20 hours with ANC and up to 29 hours without ANC. That's impressive battery life for such small earbuds.

Overall, the Galaxy Buds 2 are worthy of your cash with their great sound, ANC, and battery life. Furthermore, they easily rank among the best earbuds you can currently get. So, snag a pair at a heavily reduced price now while the offer is still up for grabs!
