Grab a pair of Galaxy Buds 2 from Amazon and score massive savings in the process

Samsung Deals
Good-sounding earbuds at a decent price are usually harder to find. However, it appears that the stars have aligned for you today because you currently have the chance to score huge savings on a pair of incredible earbuds.

Right now, Amazon has a nice sale on the Galaxy Buds 2 in Olive Green, offering the earbuds at an irresistible 47% discount. Such a discount means you will save $70 if you take advantage of this deal and grab a pair of Olive Green-colored Galaxy Buds 2 today.

Furthermore, Amazon also currently has on sale the international version of Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 in Graphite color at an even bigger 52% discount. This means you will score $73 in savings if you go for the international model. However, we have to mention that the international version doesn't have a warranty in the US, which means you will be on your own if something happens with your Galaxy Buds 2. That said, you'll still get a 30-day warranty.

Despite being more budget-friendly, the Galaxy Buds 2 sound pretty great with a slight emphasis on bass, which is good news for all hip-hop lovers in the market for these. The earbuds also have pretty decent active noise cancellation and are light and comfortable to wear.

In terms of battery life, the Galaxy Buds 2 last up to 7.5 hours with ANC turned off or 5 hours with it turned on. With the case, the battery life goes up to 29 hours with ANC disabled and 20 hours with it enabled.

While the Galaxy Buds 2 may not rank among the best earbuds on the market, they do a pretty decent job of providing good sound, good ANC, and good battery life. Furthermore, Amazon's massive discount makes these bad boys truly irresistible. However, you never know how long the offer will stay active, so we suggest you act fast and get a pair of discounted Galaxy Buds 2 now while you can.

