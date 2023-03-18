Galaxy A54 - Samsung now makes cheaper phones worse to get people to spend more on Galaxy S23?

I’m not going to lie… Trying to make sense out of the mid-range phone market in 2023 might be the trickiest part of writing about smartphones.





But to make things more complicated, new mid-range Galaxy phones also must be better than their predecessors, and competing mid-rangers from other brands. And this is where the new Galaxy A54 might find itself in a bit of an existential crisis. Let's take a look...

Shockingly, Galaxy A54 looks older than the four-year-old Galaxy A51 - Samsung has some explaining to do...





Sure, you’d expect the bezels on the Galaxy A54 to look thicker than those on the flagship phone from the future . Seriously, if next year Samsung launched the Galaxy A55 and it looked like the 2019 Galaxy A51. that’d be... an upgrade!



With that being said, although I’d argue most people choose a new phone by looking at it/holding it, aesthetic design isn't all that matters about a phone. And if that's where you expect things to pick up for the Galaxy A54, well... you might be surprised.

Cheaper Galaxy A34 with MediaTek chip beats Galaxy A54 running Samsung's Exynos in early real-world speed test



Now, design aside, there’s another potential issue with the Galaxy A54…

Sure, benchmarks from Samsung’s new Exynos 1380 are out now, and they are just as underwhelming as expected - Samsung made a choice to go with another mid-range Exynos, and that's it. But what’s particularly surprising here is the early real-world speed test that I stumbled upon, which is telling (once again) a different story. Another story where the Galaxy A54 doesn't seem to come out as the winner when compared to a cheaper Samsung phone.



As you can see in the YouTube



Anyway, the real question we should be asking isn’t why the Galaxy A34 appears to be faster than the Galaxy A5 4 but why is the performance between two phones in a rather different price segment so similar in the first place?



Of course, for people in the US, this wouldn’t really matter, as the Galaxy A34 isn’t expected to launch there in the first place - but that can't an excuse. The Galaxy A54 is just about the only Samsung mid-range phone sold in the US, which should only be a reason for it to be… as good as possible. Right?



Galaxy A54 - a very good $450 package but Google's Pixel flagships will eat Samsung’s phone for breakfast (Pixel 7a is almost here now)



Galaxy A54 promises a brighter display than the Galaxy A53

Galaxy A54 brings a new, larger primary camera sensor, which should help with photos and videos at night

Galaxy A54 offers 4 years of Android updates and 5 years of security patches, which is a valid reason to choose it over a Chinese phone with better specs









cheaper (!) than Samsung’s new mid-ranger. You can currently find a renewed Google Pixel 6 for just over $200 on Amazon, while the amazing



Even if you don’t have an extra $70 to spare or buying refurbished isn’t your thing, then waiting might be your best friend and Samsung’s biggest enemy. That's because the

Everything Everywhere All at once going wrong with Samsung’s mid-range phones: How far (back) is Samsung going to go?









I don’t know if it’s the financial crisis or a sheer lack of will but something got to Samsung. You don’t make your new phones look worse than their predecessors for no reason. And because this is an editorial piece, where I get to share my take, the way I see it is that Samsung was caught unprepared. By a number of factors...



The global chip shortage

The global financial crisis and inflation

Google’s super-aggressively priced Pixel phones

Apple's incredible ability to sell old/refurbished iPhones

And most importantly, the high bar that Samsung set for itself some time back in 2019

Of course, Samsung doesn't want to make worse phones. However, it does seem like the Galaxy A54 is the result of poor timing. If the A54 was released in (let's say) 2019, it would’ve been a hit - well, we don't know that for sure, but it would've been far more impressive, at least. Instead, Samsung released a great-looking mid-range phone four years ago, which now makes the cost-cutting, 2023 version of this phone look like a downgrade (aesthetics-wise).



Is it good enough for you? I'd wait for our full review to find out. Stay tuned!