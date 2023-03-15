Galaxy A54 and A34 are here with more advanced cameras, long-lasting battery life, and 5G

Okay, we have a similar design to last year with some new fresh colors to choose from. The Galaxy A54 comes in four color options - Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White, while the A34 comes in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Silver. The only different color between the two is the Awesome White and the Awesome Silver. The A34 in Awesome Silver sports a radiant finish.