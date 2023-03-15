Galaxy A54 and A34 are here with more advanced cameras, long-lasting battery life, and 5G
Samsung has just unveiled its two newest additions to the Galaxy A-series: the Galaxy A54 5G and the Galaxy A34 5G. The phones have somewhat leaked in the past few weeks and are now officially joining the market, aiming for the title of best mid-range smartphone for this year. Now, let's see what these awesome phones bring to the table.
Galaxy A54 and A34 design and display
Okay, we have a similar design to last year with some new fresh colors to choose from. The Galaxy A54 comes in four color options - Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome White, while the A34 comes in Awesome Lime, Awesome Graphite, Awesome Violet, and Awesome Silver. The only different color between the two is the Awesome White and the Awesome Silver. The A34 in Awesome Silver sports a radiant finish.
Differences in looks between the two phones are minimal, but still worth noting, so here we go.
The dimensions of the two phones are as follows:
- Galaxy A54: 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2mm, 202g
- Galaxy A34: 161.3 x 78.1 x 8.2mm, 199g
Galaxy A54 and A34 camera, 5G, long-lasting batteries
The Galaxy A54 and A34 sport Nightography and AI features for better images. The OIS of the two phones has been upgraded to further combat shakiness (and so has the VDIS, which is the video digital image stabilization).
Galaxy A54 and A34 availability and price
The two phones will be available in 6GB of RAM + 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM + 128GB of storage, or 8GB of RAM + 256GB of storage variants. Luckily for all of you digital hoarders, the two phones come with a microSD card slot and you can expand their storage space all the way up to 1TB.
