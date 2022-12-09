The best Samsung midranger is $150 off for a limited time at Best Buy

Samsung - Galaxy A53 5G 128GB (Unlocked) - Awesome Black 120Hz Super AMOLED screen, big battery, microSD card slot, IP67 water resistance, fast charging, flexible camera system $150 off (33%) $299 99 $449 99 Buy at BestBuy



The phone in question is the Galaxy A53 5G, and it's hands down the best midrange phone Samsung has to offer. The A-series is hugely successful and brings in a big chunk of the revenue, and for good reason. Let's take a look at the Galaxy A53 as an example. It's a beast of a phone, and now it costs just $299!



Let's start with the 120Hz Super AMOLED display, which is unbeatable at this price range. Then you have things like water resistance and even a microSD card slot, a commodity even flagship phones lack nowadays. With it, you can expand the onboard storage with up to 1 TB and rub it in the noses of your S22-equipped friends.



There's nothing wrong with the Galaxy A53 5G, really. It looks good, packs a punch, and the camera system is pretty good as well. You can check out our

We all love our flagships and all, but there's a time and place (and money) for everything. Sometimes getting a premium midranger makes much more sense. Especially if it's down to one of its lowest price points ever.