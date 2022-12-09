The best Samsung midranger is $150 off for a limited time at Best Buy
We all love our flagships and all, but there's a time and place (and money) for everything. Sometimes getting a premium midranger makes much more sense. Especially if it's down to one of its lowest price points ever.
The phone in question is the Galaxy A53 5G, and it's hands down the best midrange phone Samsung has to offer. The A-series is hugely successful and brings in a big chunk of the revenue, and for good reason. Let's take a look at the Galaxy A53 as an example. It's a beast of a phone, and now it costs just $299!
There's nothing wrong with the Galaxy A53 5G, really. It looks good, packs a punch, and the camera system is pretty good as well. You can check out our full review for more info, but this phone is a best-seller and now can be yours for pocket money. Don't miss out!
Let's start with the 120Hz Super AMOLED display, which is unbeatable at this price range. Then you have things like water resistance and even a microSD card slot, a commodity even flagship phones lack nowadays. With it, you can expand the onboard storage with up to 1 TB and rub it in the noses of your S22-equipped friends.
