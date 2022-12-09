Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

The best Samsung midranger is $150 off for a limited time at Best Buy

Samsung Deals
The best Samsung midranger is $150 off for a limited time at Best Buy
We all love our flagships and all, but there's a time and place (and money) for everything. Sometimes getting a premium midranger makes much more sense. Especially if it's down to one of its lowest price points ever.

Samsung - Galaxy A53 5G 128GB (Unlocked) - Awesome Black

120Hz Super AMOLED screen, big battery, microSD card slot, IP67 water resistance, fast charging, flexible camera system
$150 off (33%)
$299 99
$449 99
Buy at BestBuy


The phone in question is the Galaxy A53 5G, and it's hands down the best midrange phone Samsung has to offer. The A-series is hugely successful and brings in a big chunk of the revenue, and for good reason. Let's take a look at the Galaxy A53 as an example. It's a beast of a phone, and now it costs just $299!

Let's start with the 120Hz Super AMOLED display, which is unbeatable at this price range. Then you have things like water resistance and even a microSD card slot, a commodity even flagship phones lack nowadays. With it, you can expand the onboard storage with up to 1 TB and rub it in the noses of your S22-equipped friends.

There's nothing wrong with the Galaxy A53 5G, really. It looks good, packs a punch, and the camera system is pretty good as well. You can check out our full review for more info, but this phone is a best-seller and now can be yours for pocket money. Don't miss out!

