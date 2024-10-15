The Galaxy A35 is once again a major bargain at $100 off on Amazon

See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Getting a new Galaxy phone during big-time shopping events always feels great. What if, for whatever reason, you missed last week's October Prime Day chance to save on some of the best Samsung phones? Well, you're in luck, for the mid-range Galaxy A35 is now $100 off at Amazon!

Save $100 on the Galaxy A35 5G in Awesome Lilac

Prime Day is over and gone, but the Galaxy A35 is back to an irresistible price. You can currently buy the model in Awesome Lilac for 25% off, which saves you $100. The smartphone isn't at the same price on Best Buy, making Amazon's deal even hotter!
$100 off (25%)
Buy at Amazon

Undeniably, this discount isn't quite as great as what we saw on October Prime Day. At the time, the unit was $115 off. However, the next shopping event won't come for another month or so, meaning now's a great time to save on this Android phone. Keep in mind that only the model in Awesome Lilac is 25% off at the e-commerce giant, while the Awesome Navy-coated option is 22% off.

As one of the best mid-range phones, the Galaxy A35 gives you plenty of value for money. For some, it may be worth it even at its standard price. So, what does this buddy have to offer?

First, it features a beautiful 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with snappy 60-120Hz refresh rates and sports a premium look with its glass back design. Display and design aside, the handset takes great photos. You've got a 50 + 8 + 5 MP camera system on the rear that gives you clean and beautiful shots without those oversaturated colors we're used to seeing on older Samsung devices.

What about performance? The device offers respectable but certainly not mind-blowing performance with its Exynos 1380 chip. As we've noted in our Galaxy A35 review, it may stutter here and there while navigating the UI. Still, it's definitely more capable than the similarly-priced Moto G Stylus 5G (2024).

Add four-year software support and five years of security updates to this already awesome package, and you've got a true winner on the mid-range front. If you're willing to give it a try, now's a great time to get one for 25% less.
