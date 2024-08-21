The mid-range Galaxy A35 5G sells like hot cakes after this new Amazon discount
What's the best Samsung phone in the sub-$330 range right now? It must be the Galaxy A35 5G, whose asking price keeps going down at Amazon. If you recall, we shared a $70 price cut on the handset a few weeks ago, but it's now $75 off. Amazon won't keep the offer for too long, so do keep that in mind.
With Prime Day 2024 over and no major events coming up this or next month, we'll most likely have to wait for a more significant discount. Plus, the Galaxy A35 5G offers great value for money at its second-best price. Then again, the deal isn't Amazon exclusive, and you can save an extra $100 if you get it at Best Buy and connect it to a carrier immediately.
Photos taken with the rear camera look natural and have that crispness we all appreciate. More importantly, they lack the annoying oversharpening that made photos on some previous Samsung phones look less realistic.
The Galaxy A35 is a great choice even when not on sale, but it's undeniably attractive at its current $75 discount. However, another mid-range phone might be just as suitable, if not more, for some users.
The Pixel 7a usually retails for about $500 but can now be yours for 33% off its price tag, or a tad under $335. It may be slightly older than the Samsung, but it still holds its own ground with a compact 6.1-inch display, 2GB more RAM (8GB vs 6GB), and a 64MP main camera.
With the Pixel 8a retailing at its standard price, the 2023 model stands out as one of the best options for Google fans on a sub-$350 budget. As a final note, we recommend checking out our Galaxy A35 5G vs Pixel 7a review for more context on their differences.
Providing an affordable entryway into the Galaxy universe, this handsome fella offers a fantastic camera for its price tag. You get a 50MP main sensor with OIS and Autofocus, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 5MP macro unit for all those close-ups.
It's not just the camera, though. This Android device has a good-looking 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with 60-120Hz refresh rates and a respectable Exynos processor. Completing the whole package is a 5,000mAh battery that promises plenty of on-screen time.
The Pixel 7a could be a better choice for some
