The capable Galaxy A34 dips in price by £100 on Amazon UK

Galaxy A34 128GB: Save £100! Get the capable Galaxy A34 with 128GB of storage space on Amazon UK and save £100. The phone has good mid-range performance, takes beautiful pictures, and it's a real bargain right now. £100 off (29%) Buy at Amazon

With a Mediatek Dimensity 1080 chipset under the hood and 8GB of RAM, the Galaxy A34 delivers good mid-range performance without any hiccups. You'll even be able to smoothly play demanding games on more moderate graphical settings. Additionally, the phone sports a dedicated slot for a microSD card, allowing you to expand the built-in storage space. It also comes with a display featuring a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of brightness.Moreover, the Galaxy A34 takes surprisingly good-looking photos for a phone in the budget segment. It packs a 48 MP main shooter and a 13 MP selfie snapper, both capable of recording videos at up to 4K at 30fps.In addition to that, the Galaxy A34 sports a big 5000mAh battery that should be able to provide you with up to two days of battery life on a single charge with regular usage.Overall, the Galaxy A34 is a capable, budget-friendly smartphone that is now an even greater bang for your buck while enjoying that sweet discount on Amazon UK. Just be sure to snatch it now while it can be yours for less.