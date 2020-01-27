Galaxy Note 20 design leak takes cue from the S20, with a caveat
Well, well, well, last year the Galaxy Note 10 started leaking much earlier than anticipated, but now the eventual Note 20 will beat that very record, it seems. A purported case schematic for the handset has appeared on Weibo, and, while it looks like it's been rather crude in the making, depicts a design that resembles what has leaked about the S20 series so far.
Thus, at the front we can expect the same shaved-off top and bottom bezels that the S20 family sports, judging from all leaked press renders so far. At the bottom, there are openings for the USB-C charging port, the S Pen stylus, the speaker and a mic. Sadly, no audio jack again but we are already used to it.
At the top, there is a mic and what may be an IR blaster openings, while the power/volume keys are set at the left side of the frame. If these early case schematics turn out to be legit, this last part may actually end up being the biggest difference between the Note 20 and the S20 models whose physical buttons are slated for the right side of the eventual steel frame.
It's not hard to fathom why has Samsung made such a design decision, either. After all, on the Note 10 those very same buttons are again at the left side like on the alleged Note 20 case render, as that S Pen silo on the right has to protrude somewhere inside the body of the phone.
