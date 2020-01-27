Samsung Android

Galaxy Note 20 design leak takes cue from the S20, with a caveat

by Daniel Petrov
Jan 27, 2020

Well, well, well, last year the Galaxy Note 10 started leaking much earlier than anticipated, but now the eventual Note 20 will beat that very record, it seems. A purported case schematic for the handset has appeared on Weibo, and, while it looks like it's been rather crude in the making, depicts a design that resembles what has leaked about the S20 series so far.

Granted, a huge rectangular camera island on the back seems to be the new norm for Samsung handsets in 2020, as exemplified by the Galaxy A71 and A51 that hit the tape way back in December, but still, it only makes sense that the Note 20 will take design cues from the flagship S20 series, rather than midrangers.

Thus, at the front we can expect the same shaved-off top and bottom bezels that the S20 family sports, judging from all leaked press renders so far. At the bottom, there are openings for the USB-C charging port, the S Pen stylus, the speaker and a mic. Sadly, no audio jack again but we are already used to it.

At the top, there is a mic and what may be an IR blaster openings, while the power/volume keys are set at the left side of the frame. If these early case schematics turn out to be legit, this last part may actually end up being the biggest difference between the Note 20 and the S20 models whose physical buttons are slated for the right side of the eventual steel frame.

It's not hard to fathom why has Samsung made such a design decision, either. After all, on the Note 10 those very same buttons are again at the left side like on the alleged Note 20 case render, as that S Pen silo on the right has to protrude somewhere inside the body of the phone.

samgsam
1. samgsam

Posts: 153; Member since: Mar 24, 2017

That hole on top of the phone with mic is not an IR blaster. It's will work as earpiece and an output for the second speaker like the current Note10

posted on 55 min ago

S4NDY
2. S4NDY

Posts: 275; Member since: Mar 14, 2016

Note 10 case, not note 20

posted on 30 min ago

