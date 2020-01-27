Galaxy Note 20 design leak takes cue from the S20, with a caveat









Granted, a huge rectangular camera island on the back seems to be the new norm for Samsung handsets in 2020, as exemplified by the Galaxy A71 and A51 that hit the tape way back in December, but still, it only makes sense that the Note 20 will take design cues from the flagship S20 series, rather than midrangers.





Thus, at the front we can expect the same shaved-off top and bottom bezels that the S20 family sports, judging from all leaked press renders so far. At the bottom, there are openings for the USB-C charging port, the S Pen stylus, the speaker and a mic. Sadly, no audio jack again but we are already used to it.





At the top, there is a mic and what may be an IR blaster openings, while the power/volume keys are set at the left side of the frame. If these early case schematics turn out to be legit, this last part may actually end up being the biggest difference between the Note 20 and the S20 models whose physical buttons are slated for the right side of the eventual steel frame.





It's not hard to fathom why has Samsung made such a design decision, either. After all, on the Note 10 those very same buttons are again at the left side like on the alleged Note 20 case render, as that S Pen silo on the right has to protrude somewhere inside the body of the phone.



