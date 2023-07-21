Fresh Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra leaks: possible eSIM capability
Are we going to see the first tablet from Samsung with eSIM capability? Rumors say ‘Yes!’ The device we’re talking about is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra. Before the official news comes on July 26, from the Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event, we have the latest round of leaks to examine.
According to a tweet from tipster Evan Blass, Samsung is cooking the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra with both old and new ‘ingredients’. Here’s the list:
So, this year’s ludicrously maxed out tablet allegedly offers a 14.6-in AMOLED display. If it’s the same as the one found in the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, that means it’ll offer a 16:10 screen with smooth 120 Hz refresh rate. Leaked battery information is hinting 11,200mAh capacity, as also found on the Tab S8 Ultra. If you need to squeeze every bit out of it, that gorgeous 120Hz refresh rate must go down. On the topic of battery and charging, yesteryear’s Tab S8 Ultra came without a charging brick out of the box, so maybe we should not expect one in the Tab S9 Ultra either?
Enough with the 2022 Tab S8 Ultra specs. Let’s talk ‘new stuff’, even if it’s only rumored. On the back, users could get an upgraded ultrawide camera – 8MP instead of 6MP. That’s nice – in case your phone dies and you just happen to carry your 14.6in Samsung Ultra tablet along. The main camera here is said to be 13MP, same as on the Tab S8 Ultra.
Things get more interesting and powerful with the alleged Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that’s to introduce improved performance over the previously used Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. For the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 5G variant, leaks specify ‘pSIM + eSIM’, which translates as physical SIM and eSIM. If that’s confirmed, that’ll be the very first Samsung tablet offering eSIM. The embedded eSIM allows users to lead more convenient lives, not fussing around with plastic SIM cards: instead, the chip is in the device at all times, and you program it to work with the carrier you feel like (and the one who offers eSIM plans).
Tablets with eSIM capabilities are not new to Apple. They have been producing such devices for a while now, for example: the iPad Pro 11″ (4th gen) and the iPad Pro 12.9″ (5th gen) come eSIM enabled, as well as the 10th gen iPad and the 5th gen iPad Air, and others.
