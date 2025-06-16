Fresh renders of OnePlus Watch 3 hint at compact design and shorter endurance

OnePlus has confirmed that the Watch 3 is arriving soon, but a new report hints that the smaller version might come with a noticeable tradeoff. According to a leak that comes complete with renders, a spec sheet is also included which reveals that the upcoming 43mm OnePlus Watch 3 will offer significantly less battery life than its 47mm counterpart.





While the 47mm version is expected to provide up to 100 hours of battery life, the 43mm model reportedly drops that number to around 72 hours. That’s a difference of more than a full day, and while not surprising given the reduction in size, it’s still worth highlighting for those deciding between the two variants.





This smaller version is said to come with a 1.32-inch AMOLED display running at 466 x 466 resolution. Like the larger version, it will reportedly feature a hybrid software approach with Wear OS and RTOS (real-time operating system), which can help optimize power use when smart features aren’t needed constantly. Still, even with software efficiencies in place, the smaller 345mAh battery doesn’t seem to match the performance of the larger one.





Leaked renders of the OnePlus Watch 3 43mm variant. | Images credit — Android Headlines





It’s not yet clear whether the listed battery durations are based solely on Wear OS usage, RTOS, or a mix of both. But if accurate, the 28-hour difference between the two models could be an important factor for users who prioritize longer endurance.





Does a smaller battery on the 43mm version of the OnePlus Watch 3 change your mind about purchasing it? No. It makes sense to me that the battery will be smaller. Yes. I'll likely get the 47mm version then. Yes. I'll likely skip getting the watch altogether. No. It makes sense to me that the battery will be smaller. 33.33% Yes. I'll likely get the 47mm version then. 33.33% Yes. I'll likely skip getting the watch altogether. 33.33%





Historically, this kind of tradeoff is not uncommon. Other Wear OS smartwatches like the Pixel Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch series have also shown similar behavior: the more compact the design, the less time between charges. That’s largely due to smaller batteries and less room for thermal management.





OnePlus is expected to fully unveil the Watch 3 lineup during its July 8 event, alongside other upcoming products including the Nord Buds 4, OnePlus Pad 2, and Nord 5 series. While we wait for official specs, the reported 43mm Watch 3 battery life already signals that users may have to choose between comfort and performance.





If OnePlus can further optimize its software to extend battery life despite the smaller size, I believe that could set the Watch 3 apart from competing devices. Otherwise, the 43mm version may follow a familiar trend: slimmer profile, shorter lifespan.