Samsung Galaxy S25 series official cases leaked, revealing a variety of colors and styles

As usual, Samsung will offer the cases in a variety of colors. The silicone cases will be available in black, light blue, mint, blue, red, and transparent/clear. The cases with a stand will be available in more sober gray, white, and black colorways. As usual, Samsung will offer the cases in a variety of colors. The silicone cases will be available in black, light blue, mint, blue, red, and transparent/clear. The cases with a stand will be available in more sober gray, white, and black colorways.





Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra leaked grip cases with stand. | Images credit — Android Headlines









Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra leaked silicone cases. | Images credit — Android Headlines



A couple of hours prior to this leak, another reliable source also shared a picture of the official Galaxy S25 leather cases. As you can see in the below image, it looks like these will be available in black, white, light blue, dark blue, brown, and gray.





Leather case for the S25 series. pic.twitter.com/PgAvJm2Z3K — Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) January 15, 2025

Galaxy S25 series were also available for a while in the e-commerce site, but the listings are no longer available However, as if that wasn't enough, a couple of additional cases with distinctive designs were also spotted for the Galaxy S5 and Galaxy S24 Plus . Anti-reflecting screen protectors for theseries were also available for a while in the e-commerce site, but the listings are no longer available

Recommended Stories Galaxy S25 series leaked cases + S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra screen protectors. | Images credit — Android Headlines

It looks we have already seen most of what could possibily leak from the Galaxy S25 series, however, you never know. It's hard to imagine what other details could be revealed from here until the official launch, but either way I'm looking forward to what Samsung announces on January 22nd.

