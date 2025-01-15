Samsung Galaxy S25 series official cases leaked, revealing a variety of colors and styles
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
We are exactly one week away from the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, which will be taking place next Wednesday in San Jose, California, and where we expect the next generation of Samsung's S25 series to be unveiled. However, we have already seen a large amount of leaks surrounding these devices, including renders that have given us a sneak peek at their design. Now, another leak has revealed the official cases, revealing a variety of colors and styles.
As usual, Samsung will offer the cases in a variety of colors. The silicone cases will be available in black, light blue, mint, blue, red, and transparent/clear. The cases with a stand will be available in more sober gray, white, and black colorways.
The cases were originally spotted on an e-commerce platform, followed by a post on X with a screenshot of all the SKUs available. Since then, these listings have been removed from that site, suggesting that they were likely published by mistake, but not before detailed images were collected and posted online.
Official cases for the Galaxy S25 Series.— Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) January 15, 2025
You can find them here: https://t.co/kUk6ax5EKGpic.twitter.com/vA8v7upjaX
The leak includes silicone cases for the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Plus, as well as textured cases with a stand for the Galaxy S25 Plus and Galaxy S25 Ultra. It's likely that the variant with a stand will also be available for the vanilla model.
As usual, Samsung will offer the cases in a variety of colors. The silicone cases will be available in black, light blue, mint, blue, red, and transparent/clear. The cases with a stand will be available in more sober gray, white, and black colorways.
Galaxy S25 and S25 Ultra leaked grip cases with stand. | Images credit — Android Headlines
A couple of hours prior to this leak, another reliable source also shared a picture of the official Galaxy S25 leather cases. As you can see in the below image, it looks like these will be available in black, white, light blue, dark blue, brown, and gray.
Leather case for the S25 series. pic.twitter.com/PgAvJm2Z3K— Jukanlosreve (@Jukanlosreve) January 15, 2025
However, as if that wasn't enough, a couple of additional cases with distinctive designs were also spotted for the Galaxy S5 and Galaxy S24 Plus. Anti-reflecting screen protectors for the Galaxy S25 series were also available for a while in the e-commerce site, but the listings are no longer available
Recommended Stories
Galaxy S25 series leaked cases + S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra screen protectors. | Images credit — Android Headlines
It looks we have already seen most of what could possibily leak from the Galaxy S25 series, however, you never know. It's hard to imagine what other details could be revealed from here until the official launch, but either way I'm looking forward to what Samsung announces on January 22nd.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: