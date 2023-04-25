Here's how you can get a free Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 from T-Mobile (with no trade-in)
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
What could possibly be better than a $69 Pixel Watch? A cheaper-than-ever Galaxy Watch 5 from Samsung? Only if you can afford to pay 220 bucks for a new Android-compatible smartwatch... or $250 and up for the same device with built-in cellular connectivity.
Because we're sure that's not the case for every Mother's Day shopper reading us right now, we're delighted to bring you news of an even crazier (wearable) bargain from T-Mobile (who else?). Yes, the "Un-carrier" is substantially undercutting Samsung's greatest Galaxy Watch 5 deals to date, currently charging as little as... $0 for the company's non-Pro Apple Watch Series 8 rival with no trade-in required.
That's right, this decidedly feature-packed and undeniably premium-looking Wear OS timepiece can be yours for free as long as you don't have a problem "purchasing" a 40mm model on a monthly T-Mobile payment plan and activating a new line of "qualifying" data with paired Digits service on Magenta's "premium" watch plan setting you back $15 a month.
That essentially confirms nothing is truly free in life, but T-Mo will give you the full $329.99 price of a small Galaxy Watch 5 with 4G LTE speeds back in the form of 24 monthly bill credits, so the device itself is technically on the house.
The same $330 discount can be applied towards a large 44mm variant normally fetching $360, as well as the larger, more robust, and overall more impressive 45mm Galaxy Watch 5 Pro that's typically priced at $499.99 and thus currently reduced to just $7.09 a month for two years, or $170 all in all.
Are these the absolute best smartwatches... you can pair with an Android handset of your choice? Probably, as they tick every available health monitoring box from ECG to blood pressure, blood oxygen, and even body temperature while rocking stunning circular AMOLED touchscreens and supporting a bunch of useful Google services and apps including the search giant's on-wrist Assistant.
The "free" Galaxy Watch 5 could certainly offer better battery life, but unfortunately, that remains a big problem for many "mainstream" smartwatches and the upcoming Galaxy Watch 6 family is unlikely to do much to fix it. Overall, the strengths of both the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro easily outweigh their weaknesses, especially at such insanely low prices.
