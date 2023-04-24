Nice T-Mobile deal slashes Google's Pixel Watch down to $69 with no trade-in
As announced with big fanfare last Thursday, T-Mobile has made a bunch of interesting changes (and a few somewhat confusing ones) to its priciest plans yesterday, aiming to snatch even more customers away from Verizon and AT&T in the near future.
What Magenta left out of its latest "Un-carrier" event were the details of several killer new product deals and a couple of promotions entirely, with a special Pixel Watch offer, for instance, capturing our attention today during a routine verification of T-Mo's official website.
This is a lot better than all previous Pixel Watch sales organized by T-Mobile since Google released its first-ever in-house smartwatch a little over six months ago, not to mention that it eclipses the maximum savings currently available, well, anywhere else in the US... without a necessary trade-in.
That's right, you can slash a whopping 331 bucks off the $400 list price of this undeniably eye-catching intelligent timepiece with Wear OS sans ditching an existing device or jumping through (too many) hoops.
Obviously, there are a few key conditions you do need to meet, starting with an obligatory purchase on a monthly payment plan and coughing up a sales tax on the "pre-credit price." Perhaps most importantly, you'll have to add a new line of qualifying "premium wearable service" to be used with your new Pixel Watch unit, while the $330.99 savings will be applied to your account as bill credits over a period of two years.
All in all, you're looking at spending a measly $2.87 a month for that two years, and of course, this is a 4G LTE-enabled Pixel Watch variant you'll be getting in your choice of three colors with a robust stainless steel build and a solid list of health, wellness, and lifestyle features.
Can you do better when it comes to the best smartwatches compatible with Android handsets right now? Maybe. But certainly not at $69, and not if you're a hardcore Google fan.
