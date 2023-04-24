Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Trending:

Nice T-Mobile deal slashes Google's Pixel Watch down to $69 with no trade-in

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Nice T-Mobile deal slashes Google's Pixel Watch down to $69 with no trade-in
As announced with big fanfare last Thursday, T-Mobile has made a bunch of interesting changes (and a few somewhat confusing ones) to its priciest plans yesterday, aiming to snatch even more customers away from Verizon and AT&T in the near future.

What Magenta left out of its latest "Un-carrier" event were the details of several killer new product deals and a couple of promotions entirely, with a special Pixel Watch offer, for instance, capturing our attention today during a routine verification of T-Mo's official website.

Google Pixel Watch

GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 41mm Case, Wear OS, Stainless Steel Body, Active Band, Multiple Color Options, Monthly Payment Plan and New Line of Premium Wearable Service Required
$14 off (83%)
$2 87 /mo
$16 67
Buy at T-Mobile

This is a lot better than all previous Pixel Watch sales organized by T-Mobile since Google released its first-ever in-house smartwatch a little over six months ago, not to mention that it eclipses the maximum savings currently available, well, anywhere else in the US... without a necessary trade-in.

That's right, you can slash a whopping 331 bucks off the $400 list price of this undeniably eye-catching intelligent timepiece with Wear OS sans ditching an existing device or jumping through (too many) hoops.

Obviously, there are a few key conditions you do need to meet, starting with an obligatory purchase on a monthly payment plan and coughing up a sales tax on the "pre-credit price." Perhaps most importantly, you'll have to add a new line of qualifying "premium wearable service" to be used with your new Pixel Watch unit, while the $330.99 savings will be applied to your account as bill credits over a period of two years.

All in all, you're looking at spending a measly $2.87 a month for that two years, and of course, this is a 4G LTE-enabled Pixel Watch variant you'll be getting in your choice of three colors with a robust stainless steel build and a solid list of health, wellness, and lifestyle features.

Can you do better when it comes to the best smartwatches compatible with Android handsets right now? Maybe. But certainly not at $69, and not if you're a hardcore Google fan.

Popular stories

T-Mobile to make major changes to its wireless plans tomorrow, April 20th
T-Mobile to make major changes to its wireless plans tomorrow, April 20th
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Best Buy has the insanely expensive Sony Xperia Pro-I on sale at a new record high discount
Hurry up and snag Samsung's super-tough Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at its highest discount yet
Hurry up and snag Samsung's super-tough Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at its highest discount yet
Amazon is pampering buyers with sky-high discount on Galaxy Z Fold 3
Amazon is pampering buyers with sky-high discount on Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung's top Mother's Day deal knocks the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra down to $450 (with a catch)
Samsung's top Mother's Day deal knocks the 512GB Galaxy S23 Ultra down to $450 (with a catch)
Massive leak reveals everything about the Pixel Fold including camera specs, pre-order date and more
Massive leak reveals everything about the Pixel Fold including camera specs, pre-order date and more
Loading Comments...

Latest News

All of Garmin's rugged 'old' Instinct 2 smartwatches are on sale at rare discounts
All of Garmin's rugged 'old' Instinct 2 smartwatches are on sale at rare discounts
Exynos 2400 scores high on benchmark; chip is ready to take on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Exynos 2400 scores high on benchmark; chip is ready to take on Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Nice T-Mobile deal slashes Google's Pixel Watch down to $69 with no trade-in
Nice T-Mobile deal slashes Google's Pixel Watch down to $69 with no trade-in
Samsung's cheaper-than-ever Galaxy Watch 5 could be this year's perfect Mother's Day gift
Samsung's cheaper-than-ever Galaxy Watch 5 could be this year's perfect Mother's Day gift
This is Motorola's upcoming Moto G 5G (2023) mid-ranger in all its glory
This is Motorola's upcoming Moto G 5G (2023) mid-ranger in all its glory
Pixel 7a: $500 Android flagship declaring silent war on expensive iPhone and Samsung phones
Pixel 7a: $500 Android flagship declaring silent war on expensive iPhone and Samsung phones
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless