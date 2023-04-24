Nice T-Mobile deal slashes Google's Pixel Watch down to $69 with no trade-in





What Magenta left out of its latest "Un-carrier" event were the details of several killer new product deals and a couple of promotions entirely, with a special Pixel Watch offer, for instance, capturing our attention today during a routine verification of T-Mo's official website.

Google Pixel Watch GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, 41mm Case, Wear OS, Stainless Steel Body, Active Band, Multiple Color Options, Monthly Payment Plan and New Line of Premium Wearable Service Required $14 off (83%) $2 87 /mo $16 67 Buy at T-Mobile





a lot better than all previous Pixel Watch sales organized by This isbetter than all previous Pixel Watch sales organized by T-Mobile since Google released its first-ever in-house smartwatch a little over six months ago, not to mention that it eclipses the maximum savings currently available, well, anywhere else in the US... without a necessary trade-in.





That's right, you can slash a whopping 331 bucks off the $400 list price of this undeniably eye-catching intelligent timepiece with Wear OS sans ditching an existing device or jumping through (too many) hoops.





Obviously, there are a few key conditions you do need to meet, starting with an obligatory purchase on a monthly payment plan and coughing up a sales tax on the "pre-credit price." Perhaps most importantly, you'll have to add a new line of qualifying "premium wearable service" to be used with your new Pixel Watch unit, while the $330.99 savings will be applied to your account as bill credits over a period of two years.





All in all, you're looking at spending a measly $2.87 a month for that two years, and of course, this is a 4G LTE-enabled Pixel Watch variant you'll be getting in your choice of three colors with a robust stainless steel build and a solid list of health, wellness, and lifestyle features.





Can you do better when it comes to the best smartwatches compatible with Android handsets right now? Maybe. But certainly not at $69, and not if you're a hardcore Google fan.