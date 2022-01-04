The most affordable Samsung 5G-enabled phone arrives at Metro by T-Mobile

One of the cheapest Samsung
phones featuring 5G
support, the Galaxy A13 was officially introduced in the United States
back in November. At the time, Samsung confirmed the Galaxy A13 5G will be available online starting December 3 at AT&T
and on its online store for just $250.
The handset maker has also pointed out that the Galaxy A13 5G
will eventually come to T-Mobile as well, it’s just that customers will have to wait until January 2022 for that to happen.
While we can’t yet tell when exactly the Galaxy A13 5G will hit T-Mobile
, we can confirm the affordable 5G phone is coming to Metro by T-Mobile next week. The carrier has just announced that the Samsung Galaxy A13 5G will be available via Metro by T-Mobile’s online store starting January 11 in Black.
More importantly, the Galaxy A13 5G will be available for free via instant rebate when you switch and verify ID on a qualifying plan. Otherwise, customers can pick up Samsung’s cheap 5G smartphone for $260 outright.
If you’re not really into Metro by T-Mobile, you’ll be happy to know that T-Mobile and Sprint will carry the Galaxy A13 5G as well very soon.