iOS Android Deals Wireless service Amazon Music

Get 6 months of Disney Plus for free with an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Get 6 months of Disney Plus for free with an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription
Amazon is running the same Disney Plus promotion it ran in the last few months: 6 months of free Disney Plus with a new Amazon Music Unlimited subscription. At the end of the six months, you’ll have to start paying for a Disney Plus subscription ($7.99), in addition to the Amazon Music Unlimited subscription ($9.99/$7.99 for Prime members).

The deal is only available for new subscribers, so if you previously paid for an Amazon Music Unlimited subscription or benefited from another promotion, you won’t qualify for this one. On the bright side, current and former Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers are getting 3 months of Disney Plus for free.

Those who are already paying for a Disney Plus subscription aren’t eligible for these promotions. Of course, you can cancel your Disney Plus subscription at any time during the promotional period if you don’t want to pay for the service after the free six/three months. Just make sure that you don’t cancel the Amazon Music Unlimited subscription during the promotional period since your Disney Plus subscription will be canceled too.

Also, you’ll have to cancel your subscriptions separately after the promotional period expires since canceling one will not automatically cancel the other. According to Amazon, the promotion is only available in the United States and Canada.

