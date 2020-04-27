This free app is perfect for a global pandemic

The global pandemic has made all of us witness things that we never thought that we would see in our lifetimes. For example, whoever thought that Apple and Google would come together to work on a project? The point is that everyone has had to adjust to the COVID-19 outbreak and some of the things that we used to take for granted are not available to us at the moment. So if you used to get together and sit on the couch to watch movies, videos, shows, and YouTube with a group of friends, that might no longer be possible. But that doesn't mean that you can't share the fun of watching or listening to streaming content together while apart. Airtime is a free app available from both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store





With the app, you can create your own private room where you can video chat with up to 10 friends at one time allowing you to see their reactions to YouTube videos, television shows, and movies. Or you can play music and allow those in the room to enjoy some tunes with you. And if you'd like, you can even share your own photos and videos with those in the room.







The person who creates the room can make it a Secret room or a Party room. With the latter, friends of all of the room members are welcome to visit. And video chats can be customized by using animated stickers, face masks, and sound reactions. YouTube and SoundCloud are integrated into the app along with some movies and TV shows. The movie library is a bit eclectic with titles ranging from Shrek to Donnie Darko . If you'd rather share some television shows, there is Hell's Kitchen , The Bachelor , The Bachelorette , Storage Wars , and more. And a search bar helps you find YouTube content for everyone to view. Airtime recommends inviting five or fewer people into a room for the best experience.



