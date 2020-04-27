iOS Android Apps

This free app is perfect for a global pandemic

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Apr 27, 2020, 1:48 AM
This free app is perfect for a global pandemic
The global pandemic has made all of us witness things that we never thought that we would see in our lifetimes. For example, whoever thought that Apple and Google would come together to work on a project? The point is that everyone has had to adjust to the COVID-19 outbreak and some of the things that we used to take for granted are not available to us at the moment. So if you used to get together and sit on the couch to watch movies, videos, shows, and YouTube with a group of friends, that might no longer be possible. But that doesn't mean that you can't share the fun of watching or listening to streaming content together while apart. Airtime is a free app available from both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

With the app, you can create your own private room where you can video chat with up to 10 friends at one time allowing you to see their reactions to YouTube videos, television shows, and movies. Or you can play music and allow those in the room to enjoy some tunes with you. And if you'd like, you can even share your own photos and videos with those in the room.

The person who creates the room can make it a Secret room or a Party room. With the latter, friends of all of the room members are welcome to visit. And video chats can be customized by using animated stickers, face masks, and sound reactions. YouTube and SoundCloud are integrated into the app along with some movies and TV shows. The movie library is a bit eclectic with titles ranging from Shrek to Donnie Darko. If you'd rather share some television shows, there is Hell's Kitchen, The Bachelor, The Bachelorette, Storage Wars, and more. And a search bar helps you find YouTube content for everyone to view. Airtime recommends inviting five or fewer people into a room for the best experience.

Airtime is the perfect app for a pandemic because it allows you to safely have fun with your friends without risking your life and the lives of your pals. Another app that allows you to create virtual rooms and share some times with friends is the heavily promoted Houseparty (iOS|Android). You can video chat with friends and their friends, and play games with them too. However, there have been complaints from some former Houseparty subscribers that the app hacked into their Spotify and bank accounts. If you have installed this app, you need to be careful and monitor your personal financial accounts for any strange transactions.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro battery test complete: 90Hz vs 60Hz comparison
Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro battery test complete: 90Hz vs 60Hz comparison
Renders allegedly reveal Samsung's first phone with a pop-up camera; 5G support not clear
Renders allegedly reveal Samsung's first phone with a pop-up camera; 5G support not clear
OnePlus 8 Review
OnePlus 8 Review
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
The Pixel madness continues! Grab a Pixel 3a XL up to $150 off, Pixel 4 up to $350 off at Best Buy
Why do all smartphones look the same?
Why do all smartphones look the same?
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
iPhone 12 (2020) release date, price, new features and 5G: all the rumors
The exciting LG Velvet 5G has an official announcement date
The exciting LG Velvet 5G has an official announcement date

Popular stories

In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
In the first Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T 5G and LTE speeds test for 2020, Ma Bell keeps it up
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Here are Sprint's Samsung, LG and OnePlus 5G phones that will and won't work on T-Mobile
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
Don't buy unlocked OnePlus 8 and Pro to activate on Verizon 5G
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
Samsung may have randomly revealed the radical new Galaxy Note 20 design
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
New leaks reveal LG Velvet 5G camera specs, battery size, memory, and more
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5
Android 11 Developer Preview drops another hint about "Battery Share" for the 5G Pixel 5

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless