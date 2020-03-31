Apps

Another video-chat app gets caught in a privacy breach controversy

Iskra Petrova
by Iskra Petrova
Mar 31, 2020, 9:14 AM
Another video-chat app gets caught in a privacy breach controversy
As the ongoing pandemic forces people to stay home, video chat apps gain popularity as means to communicate with family and friends, or even colleagues. Recently, Zoom’s popularity peaked, but then it had a problem with some privacy concerns being raised. Now, it’s another video chat app that appears to have some privacy-related issues.

Houseparty, a video chat app that offers group chatting and has also gained popularity recently, is now facing accusations from some users. Neowin reports that some users have complained on Twitter that Houseparty hacked their accounts and urged others to immediately delete the app.


Allegedly, hackers gained access to users’ email accounts, Spotify, Snapchat and even bank accounts. The Twitter posts, however, fail to mention how they are connecting the Houseparty app with emails they received from Spotify that someone logged into their accounts and do not provide additional information.


Houseparty is now fighting back the accusations, even offering a $1 million bounty for whoever first provides proof that the allegations are connected in a “paid smear campaign”. The company posted a tweet assuring everyone that the service is secure and has never been compromised and that the hacking rumors are completely fake.



