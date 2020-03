Another video-chat app gets caught in a privacy breach controversy

BEWARE! I know I’m not the only one with this problem! A few of my friends have been hacked by @houseparty if you look at the twitter feed! They log into your Spotify from Russia. Get your bank details and can hack it. It’s very simple once you click agree to terms and conditions pic.twitter.com/kBKU7dMUyd — ellieb (@ellielaurenb) March 30, 2020





We are investigating indications that the recent hacking rumors were spread by a paid commercial smear campaign to harm Houseparty. We are offering a $1,000,000 bounty for the first individual to provide proof of such a campaign to bounty@houseparty.com. — Houseparty (@houseparty) March 31, 2020





All Houseparty accounts are safe - the service is secure, has never been compromised, and doesn’t collect passwords for other sites. — Houseparty (@houseparty) March 30, 2020







As the ongoing pandemic forces people to stay home, video chat apps gain popularity as means to communicate with family and friends, or even colleagues. Recently, Zoom’s popularity peaked, but then it had a problem with some privacy concerns being raised. Now, it’s another video chat app that appears to have some privacy-related issues.Houseparty, a video chat app that offers group chatting and has also gained popularity recently, is now facing accusations from some users. Neowin reports that some users have complained on Twitter that Houseparty hacked their accounts and urged others to immediately delete the app.Allegedly, hackers gained access to users’ email accounts, Spotify, Snapchat and even bank accounts. The Twitter posts, however, fail to mention how they are connecting the Houseparty app with emails they received from Spotify that someone logged into their accounts and do not provide additional information.Houseparty is now fighting back the accusations, even offering a $1 million bounty for whoever first provides proof that the allegations are connected in a “paid smear campaign”. The company posted a tweet assuring everyone that the service is secure and has never been compromised and that the hacking rumors are completely fake.