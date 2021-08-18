Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
  • Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Wearables Fossil Wear

Fossil's Gen 6 smartwatch collection leaks in full

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
Fossil's Gen 6 smartwatch collection leaks in full
It’s no surprise that Fossil is expected to launch a new line of smartwatches powered by WearOS. The so-called Fossil Gen 6 will be equipped with a 1.28-inch OLED display and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4100+ chipset.

Fossil’s entire line of Gen 6 smartwatches has been leaked by Winfuture.de, which also reports that the upcoming wearable will adopt the Samsung-designed Wear OS showcased during the Unpacked presentation last week.

Fossil’s Gen 6 smartwatches will be available in both 42mm and 44mm sizes and will feature built-in GPS. Also, they will pack 8GB storage and various sensors that will track activity goals, steps, heart rate, sleep, SpO2 levels, and more.

According to the report, Fossil guarantees that the Gen 6 smartwatches will provide around 24 hours of battery life, but they can go up to several days with the energy-saving mode enabled. Thanks to the fast-charging technology embedded, Fossil Gen 6’s battery will recharge up to 80 percent in just 30 minutes.

As far as price and availability goes, Winfuture.de claims the new Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches will be launched in Germany on September 27. Initially, three models for women and men will be available for purchase for prices ranging between €300 and €330.


New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Pokemon Unite for Android and iOS finally has a release date
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Pokemon Unite for Android and iOS finally has a release date
Fitbit announces new smartwatch design accessories for Sense and Versa 3
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Fitbit announces new smartwatch design accessories for Sense and Versa 3
T-Mobile says that 48 million subscribers were victimized in data breach, offers free ID protection
by Alan Friedman,  2
T-Mobile says that 48 million subscribers were victimized in data breach, offers free ID protection
It's happening! Under-display camera phones are finally here, but not all are created equal
by Martin Filipov,  3
It's happening! Under-display camera phones are finally here, but not all are created equal
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  1
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless