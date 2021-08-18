Fossil's Gen 6 smartwatch collection leaks in full

Fossil’s entire line of Gen 6 smartwatches has been leaked by Winfuture.de, which also reports that the upcoming wearable will adopt the Samsung-designed Wear OS showcased during the Unpacked presentation last week.
Fossil’s Gen 6 smartwatches will be available in both 42mm and 44mm sizes and will feature built-in GPS. Also, they will pack 8GB storage and various sensors that will track activity goals, steps, heart rate, sleep, SpO2 levels, and more.
According to the report, Fossil guarantees that the Gen 6 smartwatches will provide around 24 hours of battery life, but they can go up to several days with the energy-saving mode enabled. Thanks to the fast-charging technology embedded, Fossil Gen 6’s battery will recharge up to 80 percent in just 30 minutes.
As far as price and availability goes, Winfuture.de claims the new Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches will be launched in Germany on September 27. Initially, three models for women and men will be available for purchase for prices ranging between €300 and €330.