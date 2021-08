Fossil's Gen 6 smartwatch collection leaks in full

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

It’s no surprise that Fossil is expected to launch a new line of smartwatches powered by WearOS. The so-called Fossil Gen 6 will be equipped with a 1.28-inch OLED display and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 4100+ chipset.Fossil’s entire line of Gen 6 smartwatches has been leaked by Winfuture.de , which also reports that the upcoming wearable will adopt the Samsung-designed Wear OS showcased during the Unpacked presentation last week.Fossil’s Gen 6 smartwatches will be available in both 42mm and 44mm sizes and will feature built-in GPS. Also, they will pack 8GB storage and various sensors that will track activity goals, steps, heart rate, sleep, SpO2 levels, and more.According to the report, Fossil guarantees that the Gen 6 smartwatches will provide around 24 hours of battery life, but they can go up to several days with the energy-saving mode enabled. Thanks to the fast-charging technology embedded, Fossil Gen 6’s battery will recharge up to 80 percent in just 30 minutes.As far as price and availability goes, Winfuture.de claims the new Fossil Gen 6 smartwatches will be launched in Germany on September 27. Initially, three models for women and men will be available for purchase for prices ranging between €300 and €330.