Multiple Fossil Gen 5E smartwatches are on sale at a cool $100 discount apiece

That's because we're looking at the latest collection of Android and iOS-compatible intelligent timepieces released under Fossil's own brand less than a year ago. That being said, it's important to remember the Fossil Gen 5E lineup does not improve on the specifications of 2019's Gen 5 family in any way, which explains why the former is cheaper than the latter.



The typically small price gap between the two is however much larger right now, as the Gen 5E costs a whopping $100 less than usual in a grand total of five different flavors. We're talking three men's models and two women-oriented versions, each of which carries a $249 MSRP marked down by a substantial 40 percent at the time of this writing.



Naturally, the specs and features of these deeply discounted five are all the same, including heart rate monitoring, a built-in microphone and speaker for making and receiving voice calls on your wrist (with a connected smartphone nearby), Google Pay support, 1GB RAM, 4GB storage, "multi-day" battery life (with certain capabilities switched off), and a high-res Always-On Display.



That makes your choice entirely dependent on style (and size), with the 42mm women's models featuring chic silver/gold and "rose gold glitz" designs and the 44mm men's smartwatches sporting a black stainless steel bracelet, black silicone band, and brown leather strap to pretty much fit everyone's individual preferences.



Before pulling the trigger, of course, you should definitely keep in mind that the Fossil Gen 5E (just like the Gen 5) is not set to receive Google and Samsung's huge Wear OS 3 update (ever), which is one of the key reasons why the company may soon be eliminated from our list of the best smartwatches out there. That being said, this massive new discount could well negate the software support downside, making the Gen 5E one of the greatest wearable bargains available today.

