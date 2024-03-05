iOS 17.4 lands with new features and bug fixes for your iPhone





Many of the changes introduced with the update are meant for consumers residing in Europe and they are a direct result of the Digital Markets Act which aims to create a fairer business environment by imposing obligations and restrictions on tech titans with a dominant position in the market.





iPhone users in Europe will have more options than the App Store for downloading apps. Currently, iPhone owners can only use web browsers based on Apple's WebKit engine, but starting with iPhone users in Europe will have more options than the App Store for downloading apps. Currently, iPhone owners can only use web browsers based on Apple's WebKit engine, but starting with iOS 17 .4, this prohibition will be removed.





Apple's own browser Safari will now remind you that you are free to select a different default. And lastly, users in the EU will be able to use non-Apple Pay payment services to pay for stuff.





The update doesn't wholly revolve around the DMA and many of the changes are not location-specific. All users get some new emojis including mushroom, lime, and broken chain, and various people and body emojis have added the option to face them in either direction.





Transcripts are now available for Apple Podcasts, allowing users to read the full text of podcasts. This is a great option for users with hearing issues.





The Stolen Device Protection feature has been updated to add another layer of security in case a phone is stolen.





iPhone 15 users will see more context about the battery health of their device to help them decide whether it needs to be serviced. They will also see information like cycle count and manufacture date.



