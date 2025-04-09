Amazon's best-selling Garmin Forerunner 55 is a sweet 25% off with this top promo

The Garmin Forerunner 55 is 25% off again $51 off (25%) The Garmin Forerunner 55 is a pretty decent choice for Garmin fans in need of basic health and wellness tracking. The unit is more affordable than most Forerunner models, plus it's 25% off at Amazon right now. Get it in Black and save while you can. Buy at Amazon

Need a basic GPS watch for sports and wellness tracking that doesn't cost way too much and is bigger than a fitness tracker? The Garmin Forerunner 55 might be a top choice for you. This timepiece costs way less than your average Forerunner model, retailing for just about $200 at its standard price. But you can get it for 25% off on Amazon, which knocks it under the $150 mark and turns it into a best-selling option.We first came across the promo at Best Buy last month, but it quickly went live at the e-commerce giant as well. After disappearing for a while, the bargain is again available right now. So, you can once again get the basics of the Garmin watch experience without spending too much.This Garmin watch doesn't exactly stand out with a superb OLED touchscreen, but it has a rugged design that can withstand the test of time. Plus, it accurately tracks your heart rate, steps, calories, stress levels, recovery needs, and more. It can even predict your race time and send you cadence alerts to help you improve your running routine.On top of that, the unit delivers impressive GPS accuracy, allowing you to track traveled distance effortlessly. That said, there's no route navigation on deck, so we wouldn't recommend it to users who often go off the beaten track.What about battery life? Like many of the best Garmin watches, the Forerunner 55 excels on that front. You should be able to squeeze up to two weeks of use from it per charge, which is an impressive result for sure.At the end of the day, the Garmin Forerunner 55 might not be the most high-end GPS watch on the market, but it gets the basics right. So, if you don't need more than basic performance and health tracking, hurry and save 25% with Amazon's top promo.