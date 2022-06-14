For a limited time, with up to 80% off, replace the cracked screen of an eligible Samsung phone
These days, phone displays are so expensive to replace. This is why, in most cases, when your phone's display cracks, the best course of action is to buy a new handset. But for the next two weeks, from June 13 until June 27, 2022, if you live in the US and are using an eligible Samsung phone, the South Korean company will replace your cracked screen with up to an 80% discount. Samsung even states that for select phones, a screen replacement will cost $49.99 (via Android Authority).
If you wish to take up the offer and replace the screen of your eligible phone for less money, you will need to go to Samsung's service page, log into your account and start the replacement process. After that, you must mail your phone directly to Samsung.
Samsung's promotion sounds quite appealing, but as you might expect, there are many restrictions in place. First of all, not every Samsung phone is eligible. The suitable phones for the promotion are all A-series phones, all S and Note phones from the Galaxy S9/Note 9 and above, with the only exceptions being the Galaxy S21 FE and Galaxy S20 FE. If you use a Galaxy Fold, a Flip phone, an older Galaxy J phone, or a Samsung model that isn't available in the US, know that you can't take advantage of the promotion.
Also, Samsung's promotion is only for the front display. If your phone has another broken component, it can probably still be replaced, but the discount won’t apply to that. Furthermore, you should know that no Samsung repair partners are participating. So, you won't be able to give your phone to UBreakIFix for a screen replacement and take advantage of the promotion.
If you wish to take up the offer and replace the screen of your eligible phone for less money, you will need to go to Samsung's service page, log into your account and start the replacement process. After that, you must mail your phone directly to Samsung.
Things that are NOT allowed: