Never use a food delivery app if you can order takeout directly, price survey finds
It turns out that the price is not the same, and not a lot of restaurants out there eat the deliver app fees as our local joint did. While they were acting in self-interest, the markups that the delivery platforms charged even before the pandemic hit had taken a really ugly turn in the meantime, and most places pass the fees to the hungry (and lazy) app users, it turns out.
That's 44% above what the same food costs at the restaurant, and a shame if you live nearby. The same goes for grocery delivery, too, the popularity of which really shot up during the lockdowns.
The delivery services claim that their markups are fair and the costs of running the networks are high, and, looking at the fact that most of them run at a loss, that almost sounds plausible.
The fact of the matter, however, is that the food delivery gig economy runs on printed Fed money fumes funneled via startup capital and IPOs. At some point the gig will be up, the apps will have to show profits for investors, and we can only imagine the markups once you are hooked to pressing a button on your phone to get a burrito twenty minutes later. Are you addicted to the universe of food delivery apps already?