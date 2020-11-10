Apple will reportedly discontinue the iPad mini after releasing first foldable iPhone
Rumors surrounding a bendable iPhone have been swirling around for quite some time, with the most recent one alleging that Apple is trialing foldable devices with Samsung-made display samples.
Per today's report, the foldable iPhone will be a cross between the iPhone and the iPad mini. This is in line with a leak that claimed the bendable iPhone would be more of a foldable iPad and it will run iPadOS. Apple will apparently discontinue the iPad mini after releasing a flexible iPhone.
The first foldable iPhone is expected to offer at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and the baseline model will seemingly cost $1,499. It will reportedly be unveiled in November 2022.
It's best to take the report with a pinch of salt as the alleged price tag seems too generous for an Apple-branded foldable phone.
Apple is bound to release a foldable device sooner or later, as has been made apparent by various patents. Samsung is clearly betting big on the form factor, with some reports even claiming that its current flagship series will take a backseat once foldable phones go mainstream.
Google is apparently also gearing up to release a foldable Pixel. LG and Microsoft are currently dipping their toes in the water by releasing dual-screen phones to see if there is a scope for such devices.