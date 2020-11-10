iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Apple Tablets

Apple will reportedly discontinue the iPad mini after releasing first foldable iPhone

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Nov 10, 2020, 3:32 PM
Apple will reportedly discontinue the iPad mini after releasing first foldable iPhone
Israeli website The Verifier (via AppleTrack) exclusively reports that a foldable iPhone will arrive in 2022. 

Rumors surrounding a bendable iPhone have been swirling around for quite some time, with the most recent one alleging that Apple is trialing foldable devices with Samsung-made display samples.

Per today's report, the foldable iPhone will be a cross between the iPhone and the iPad mini. This is in line with a leak that claimed the bendable iPhone would be more of a foldable iPad and it will run iPadOS. Apple will apparently discontinue the iPad mini after releasing a flexible iPhone.

The first foldable iPhone is expected to offer at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and the baseline model will seemingly cost $1,499. It will reportedly be unveiled in November 2022.

It's best to take the report with a pinch of salt as the alleged price tag seems too generous for an Apple-branded foldable phone. 

Apple is bound to release a foldable device sooner or later, as has been made apparent by various patents. Samsung is clearly betting big on the form factor, with some reports even claiming that its current flagship series will take a backseat once foldable phones go mainstream.

Google is apparently also gearing up to release a foldable Pixel. LG and Microsoft are currently dipping their toes in the water by releasing dual-screen phones to see if there is a scope for such devices.

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Apple announces its first-ever Mac Arm-based SoC, the M1
Popular stories
Huawei Mate 40 Pro review
Popular stories
Huawei to sell Honor smartphone business for $15 billion
Popular stories
Early Samsung Galaxy S21 5G launch and key S21 Ultra specs are now essentially confirmed

Popular stories

Popular stories
FDA approves Apple Watch app that ends nightmares
Popular stories
All iPhone 12 mini preorder deals and prices at Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T or Best Buy
Popular stories
A production drop proves the Galaxy Note 20 was a bad idea
Popular stories
Samsung launches improved version of Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Popular stories
Apple's iPhone 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max are deeply discounted on Verizon ahead of Black Friday
Popular stories
Huge Samsung Galaxy S21 5G leak reveals announcement & release date, colors

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless