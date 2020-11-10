Apple will reportedly discontinue the iPad mini after releasing first foldable iPhone



Rumors surrounding a bendable iPhone have been swirling around for quite some time, with the most recent one alleging that Apple is trialing foldable devices with Samsung-made display samples



Per today's report, the foldable iPhone will be a cross between the iPhone and the iPad mini. This is in line with a leak that claimed the bendable iPhone would be more of a foldable iPad and it will run iPadOS. Apple will apparently discontinue the iPad mini after releasing a flexible iPhone.



The first foldable iPhone is expected to offer at least 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and the baseline model will seemingly cost $1,499. It will reportedly be unveiled in November 2022.



It's best to take the report with a pinch of salt as the alleged price tag seems too generous for an Apple-branded foldable phone.



Apple is bound to release a foldable device sooner or later, as has been made apparent by various patents . Samsung is clearly betting big on the form factor, with some reports even claiming that its current flagship series will take a backseat once foldable phones go mainstream.



Google is apparently also gearing up to release a foldable Pixel . LG and Microsoft are currently dipping their toes in the water by releasing dual-screen phones to see if there is a scope for such devices.