Ming-Chi Kuo: Foldable iPad mini by 2025 not likely, hints at a more premium device

Well-versed industry insider Ming-Chi Kuo just shared his two cents on the rumors that Apple is developing a foldable iPad mini, which could put the company on the foldable device map. According to Kuo, such a move wouldn't take place, neither now nor in 2025, when the change is rumored to take place.





Quite logically, Ming-Chi Kuo contemplates that a foldable Apple device would be a super-premium device, which doesn't really fit the nature of the iPad mini. Thus, either a more premium iPad family could be used as the proverbial vessel for the foldable iPad, or Apple could come with a new iPad series that will better reflect the foldable nature of the rumored device.





I think it's unlikely Apple will replace the iPad mini with a foldable iPad in 2025, which may be contrary to what some media previously predicted. It's because a foldable iPad will have a markedly higher price than an iPad mini, so such a replacement is not reasonable. — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) December 27, 2022



Although foldable phones have been around for a few years now, Apple is yet to join in onto the foldable fun.





Circling back on the iPad mini situation, Ming-Chi Kuo has it that a new iPad mini is currently in development over at Cupertino. The fresh new tablet is expected to come with a "new processor as the main selling point", and it doesn't take a genius to assume that either the M1 or M2 could be used to make the most compact iPad an appealing product. Apple's ARM-based performance silicon is already powering the iPad Pro and iPad Air lineup, so it makes sense that the iPad mini 7th Gen could score this improvement as well.



