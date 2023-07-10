Fitbit’s wearable devices are heavily discounted ahead of Amazon Prime Day
When it comes to wearables, there are plenty of alternatives for those who want to avoid picking a side in the Apple vs. Samsung war. Despite being among the best-selling smartwatches in the US, the Apple Watch and Samsung Galaxy Watch might not be cheap enough for some budgets.
Fitbit on the other hand has a pretty decent lineup of products that cover all price tiers. And with the Amazon Prime Day fast approaching, there’s bound to be a plethora of smartwatch deals available for everyone.
Until then, Amazon and Fitbit have teamed up to offer early shoppers the choice of getting some of the best wearable devices available on the market at much lower prices. No less than four Fitbit smartwatches and fitness trackers are now on sale on Amazon for up to 25 percent off.
Fitbit’s cheapest fitness tracker, the Inspire 3, is 20 percent off right now. The discount is available for all three colors: Black/Lilac Bliss, Black/Midnight Zen, and Black/Morning Glow. Buying the Fitbit Inspire 3 will also get you 6 months of Premium membership for free, which includes personalized insights, advanced analytics, and more.
Next in line we have the Sense 2, one of Fitbit’s best smartwatches, which is now on sale for 23 percent off. Just like the Inspire 3, all color versions of Sense 2 – Blue Mist/Pale Gold, Lunar White/Platinum, and Shadow Grey/Graphite, are being discounted for a limited time.
Those who want a little bit more can get the Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker, which promises to provide the most advanced tracking and monitoring tools. This one will help you make the most out of your exercise, while letting you monitor your heart rate and estimate calorie burn. The Fitbit Luxe fitness tracker is 23 percent off on Amazon, but make sure to pick one of these three colors: Black/Graphite, Lunar White/Soft Gold Stainless Steel, or Orchid/Platinum Stainless Steel.
Last but not least, Fitbit Ace 3 is an inexpensive activity tracker for kids. It comes in three colors – Black/Racer Red, Blue Astro Green, Yellow, and offers up to 8 days of battery life. The Ace 3 can track all-day steps and sleep. For a limited time, Fitbit Ace 3 is 25 percent off on Amazon.
