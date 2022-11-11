The recently released Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch is on sale at an unbeatable holiday discount





Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch with GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, Sleep Tracking, Stress Management, Three Colors $80 off (35%) Buy at Amazon Fitbit Versa 4 Fitness Smartwatch with GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, Sleep Tracking, Stress Management, Three Colors $80 off (35%) $149 95 $229 95 Buy at BestBuy





That means the Versa 4 and Pixel Watch are similar in a few important ways, although for some reason, the latest Fitbit-branded smartwatches don't come with a full Wear OS software experience. There are still plenty of things to like about the Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2, though, including their killer new discounts.





The slightly humbler (and more affordable) Versa 4 can be currently had from a number of major US retailers ranging from Amazon to Best Buy and, yes, even Google at a hefty 80 bucks under its $229.95 list price in three different color combinations.





There's an all-black (or black/graphite) model that looks... pretty standard, a decidedly eye-catching pink sand/copper rose flavor that not everyone will dig for fairly obvious reasons, and a third variant with a "waterfall blue" band and platinum body that's neither too "traditional" nor too flashy.





This is the very first time any of these models have received a discount (any discount) since the August announcement of the Versa 4 (and Sense 2 and Inspire 3) , and as early holiday deals go, a 35 percent price cut for such a new product is definitely quite rare.





Don't worry, this is not a pricing error , and while the nationwide promotion is all but guaranteed to last... a while, you may not want to delay your purchase for too long. After all, how many of the best budget smartwatches out there come with a battery life of more than six days between charges, built-in GPS connectivity, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, in-depth sleep tracking, stress management tools, blood oxygen supervision, and a reasonably high-quality color touchscreen measuring 1.58 inches in diagonal and sporting a resolution of 336 x 336 pixels?