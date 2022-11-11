 The recently released Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch is on sale at an unbeatable holiday discount - PhoneArena
The latest Acer Gaming Chromebook!

The recently released Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch is on sale at an unbeatable holiday discount

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The recently released Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch is on sale at an unbeatable holiday discount
While Google has yet to kick off its big Black Friday 2022 blowout confirmed earlier this week, leaving us guessing whether or not the Pixel Watch will score its first-ever decent discount on November 17, the fitness-centric Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch is already on sale at a special pre-holiday price.

For those of you who've been hiding under a (remote) rock for the past couple of years, refusing any contact with the tech industry, Google acquired Fitbit back in January 2021, leveraging (among others) its new subsidiary's fitness and health tracking expertise to make the long overdue Pixel Watch happen.

Fitbit Versa 4

Fitness Smartwatch with GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, Sleep Tracking, Stress Management, Three Colors
$80 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

Fitbit Versa 4

Fitness Smartwatch with GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, Sleep Tracking, Stress Management, Three Colors
$80 off (35%)
$149 95
$229 95
Buy at BestBuy

That means the Versa 4 and Pixel Watch are similar in a few important ways, although for some reason, the latest Fitbit-branded smartwatches don't come with a full Wear OS software experience. There are still plenty of things to like about the Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2, though, including their killer new discounts.

The slightly humbler (and more affordable) Versa 4 can be currently had from a number of major US retailers ranging from Amazon to Best Buy and, yes, even Google at a hefty 80 bucks under its $229.95 list price in three different color combinations.

There's an all-black (or black/graphite) model that looks... pretty standard, a decidedly eye-catching pink sand/copper rose flavor that not everyone will dig for fairly obvious reasons, and a third variant with a "waterfall blue" band and platinum body that's neither too "traditional" nor too flashy. 

This is the very first time any of these models have received a discount (any discount) since the August announcement of the Versa 4 (and Sense 2 and Inspire 3), and as early holiday deals go, a 35 percent price cut for such a new product is definitely quite rare.

Don't worry, this is not a pricing error, and while the nationwide promotion is all but guaranteed to last... a while, you may not want to delay your purchase for too long. After all, how many of the best budget smartwatches out there come with a battery life of more than six days between charges, built-in GPS connectivity, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, in-depth sleep tracking, stress management tools, blood oxygen supervision, and a reasonably high-quality color touchscreen measuring 1.58 inches in diagonal and sporting a resolution of 336 x 336 pixels?
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Reliable parental controls for your kid's phone: Wondershare FamiSafe
Reliable parental controls for your kid's phone: Wondershare FamiSafe
The next big OnePlus Nord mid-ranger leaks out with 120Hz screen, 108MP camera, and more
The next big OnePlus Nord mid-ranger leaks out with 120Hz screen, 108MP camera, and more
The world's first foldable iPhone is real (kind of) and it actually works (not for long)
The world's first foldable iPhone is real (kind of) and it actually works (not for long)
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G mid-ranger is incredibly already getting stable Android 13 with One UI 5
New Monster Hunter game coming to mobile in 2023
New Monster Hunter game coming to mobile in 2023
New York Times makes important changes to Wordle
New York Times makes important changes to Wordle

Popular stories

Amazon is running an incredible pre-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 sale
Amazon is running an incredible pre-Black Friday Apple Watch Series 8 sale
The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price
The industry-leading Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds are on sale at a new record low price
Best Buy has one Surface Pro 8 model (with keyboard) on sale at a huge Black Friday 2022 discount
Best Buy has one Surface Pro 8 model (with keyboard) on sale at a huge Black Friday 2022 discount
Crazy new Microsoft Surface Duo deal makes the cheap foldable concept a reality
Crazy new Microsoft Surface Duo deal makes the cheap foldable concept a reality
This 'premium' Lenovo tablet with all-day battery life is the ultimate Black Friday 2022 steal
This 'premium' Lenovo tablet with all-day battery life is the ultimate Black Friday 2022 steal
Crisp Galaxy S23 and S23+ renders give a more realistic look at moderately refreshed devices
Crisp Galaxy S23 and S23+ renders give a more realistic look at moderately refreshed devices
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless