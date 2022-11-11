The recently released Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch is on sale at an unbeatable holiday discount
While Google has yet to kick off its big Black Friday 2022 blowout confirmed earlier this week, leaving us guessing whether or not the Pixel Watch will score its first-ever decent discount on November 17, the fitness-centric Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch is already on sale at a special pre-holiday price.
For those of you who've been hiding under a (remote) rock for the past couple of years, refusing any contact with the tech industry, Google acquired Fitbit back in January 2021, leveraging (among others) its new subsidiary's fitness and health tracking expertise to make the long overdue Pixel Watch happen.
That means the Versa 4 and Pixel Watch are similar in a few important ways, although for some reason, the latest Fitbit-branded smartwatches don't come with a full Wear OS software experience. There are still plenty of things to like about the Fitbit Versa 4 and Sense 2, though, including their killer new discounts.
The slightly humbler (and more affordable) Versa 4 can be currently had from a number of major US retailers ranging from Amazon to Best Buy and, yes, even Google at a hefty 80 bucks under its $229.95 list price in three different color combinations.
There's an all-black (or black/graphite) model that looks... pretty standard, a decidedly eye-catching pink sand/copper rose flavor that not everyone will dig for fairly obvious reasons, and a third variant with a "waterfall blue" band and platinum body that's neither too "traditional" nor too flashy.
This is the very first time any of these models have received a discount (any discount) since the August announcement of the Versa 4 (and Sense 2 and Inspire 3), and as early holiday deals go, a 35 percent price cut for such a new product is definitely quite rare.
Don't worry, this is not a pricing error, and while the nationwide promotion is all but guaranteed to last... a while, you may not want to delay your purchase for too long. After all, how many of the best budget smartwatches out there come with a battery life of more than six days between charges, built-in GPS connectivity, 24/7 heart rate monitoring, in-depth sleep tracking, stress management tools, blood oxygen supervision, and a reasonably high-quality color touchscreen measuring 1.58 inches in diagonal and sporting a resolution of 336 x 336 pixels?
