Amazon brings the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch down to a lower than ever price

But instead of ordering the likes of the Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, or Versa 2 on the brand's official US website, it's often a better idea to opt for a major third-party retailer like Amazon. That is, if you don't mind saving some extra dough, of course, which is currently the case for both the 2020-released Sense and the even older Versa 2



Despite its advanced age, the latter model is still undoubtedly one of the best budget smartwatches available today, even at its $150 list price. This is actually reduced from an original recommended price of $200, and for a presumably limited time only, you can save an additional 50 bucks and knock the black/carbon version down to a new all-time low price.





The cheaper-than-ever-before Fitbit Versa 2 comes with an extensive set of activity and health tracking tools in tow, thus bidding for the title of best fitness watch money can buy in 2022 by being capable among others of keeping an eye on your heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen saturation, stress levels, and menstrual cycle for more than six days on a single battery charge (at least in theory).





Obviously, you're looking at a slightly less advanced device here than 2020's Versa 3, not to mention the outright Apple Watch Series 7-rivaling Fitbit Sense. But that's clearly not a fair comparison to make right now, and in fact, there aren't a lot of similarly feature-packed smartwatches around the $100 mark we can propose as legitimate Fitbit Versa 2 alternatives. In other words, this might just be the best product in its price range at the moment.

