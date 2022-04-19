 Amazon brings the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch down to a lower than ever price - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Deals

Amazon brings the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch down to a lower than ever price

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Amazon brings the Fitbit Versa 2 smartwatch down to a lower than ever price
Even though Fitbit hasn't released a full-fledged Apple Watch alternative in quite some time, cash-strapped smartwatch buyers interested primarily in monitoring their fitness and health can still get a few such feature-packed devices from the Google-owned company.

But instead of ordering the likes of the Fitbit Sense, Versa 3, or Versa 2 on the brand's official US website, it's often a better idea to opt for a major third-party retailer like Amazon. That is, if you don't mind saving some extra dough, of course, which is currently the case for both the 2020-released Sense and the even older Versa 2.

Despite its advanced age, the latter model is still undoubtedly one of the best budget smartwatches available today, even at its $150 list price. This is actually reduced from an original recommended price of $200, and for a presumably limited time only, you can save an additional 50 bucks and knock the black/carbon version down to a new all-time low price.

The cheaper-than-ever-before Fitbit Versa 2 comes with an extensive set of activity and health tracking tools in tow, thus bidding for the title of best fitness watch money can buy in 2022 by being capable among others of keeping an eye on your heart rate, sleep, blood oxygen saturation, stress levels, and menstrual cycle for more than six days on a single battery charge (at least in theory).

Obviously, you're looking at a slightly less advanced device here than 2020's Versa 3, not to mention the outright Apple Watch Series 7-rivaling Fitbit Sense. But that's clearly not a fair comparison to make right now, and in fact, there aren't a lot of similarly feature-packed smartwatches around the $100 mark we can propose as legitimate Fitbit Versa 2 alternatives. In other words, this might just be the best product in its price range at the moment.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Bang & Olufsen unveils its most versatile and comfortable AirPods rival yet
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Bang & Olufsen unveils its most versatile and comfortable AirPods rival yet
Apple’s Beats Studio3 headphones are $100 off for a limited time
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Apple’s Beats Studio3 headphones are $100 off for a limited time
$100 OFF
Smart contact lenses may arrive sooner than expected
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Smart contact lenses may arrive sooner than expected
Don’t use the Play Store access tool for Windows 11 - it is actually malware
by Dzhoro Ivanov,  0
Don’t use the Play Store access tool for Windows 11 - it is actually malware
Google is allegedly resurrecting Google Wallet, but not the way we think
by Preslav Mladenov,  0
Google is allegedly resurrecting Google Wallet, but not the way we think
Verizon is raising the minimum salary of store and service employees, adds sign-on and weekend bonuses
by Daniel Petrov,  2
Verizon is raising the minimum salary of store and service employees, adds sign-on and weekend bonuses
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless