Early Black Friday deal knocks the Fitbit Sense back to its all-time low price

The feature-packed Fitbit Sense is without a doubt one of the most compelling devices available at a hefty discount right now, and something tells us no US retailer (big or small) will be able to eclipse this latest deal in the two months left in 2021.





Released just last year at a considerably lower price than the Apple Watch Series 6, the Android and iOS-compatible timepiece can be purchased for $100 less than usual in three different paint jobs.



Whichever of the carbon/graphite, sage grey/silver, or white/gold color combinations you'll end up choosing, you're looking at shaving a cool 33 percent off this bad boy's $299.95 list price. While not entirely unprecedented, the undeniably massive discount is back on after more than two months and could well remain valid longer than 24 or 48 hours.



At its excellent new price, the Fitbit Sense is undoubtedly one of the best fitness watches money can buy while also rivaling the likes of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic, and Apple Watch Series 7 for the overall title of best smartwatch ... as far as the value for money is concerned, at least.



Of course, if you still can't afford or simply don't want a full-fledged smartwatch, some of the best fitness trackers out there just so happen to be manufactured by Fitbit as well, and one of the cheapest such models is even cheaper today.



We're talking about the Inspire 2 in three colors, sold by Amazon for $40 less than its usual price of $99.95 for the first time since Prime Day back in June.



Obviously, you don't need to be a Prime subscriber to take advantage of this hot new promotion, and you actually don't have to make a lot of big compromises from a fitness and health monitoring perspective when buying this ultra-affordable device.





No, the Fitbit Inspire 2 doesn't come with the ultra-advanced ECG, EDA, or skin temperature sensors of the Sense, but you do get 24/7 heart rate, sleep, and "all-day" activity tracking, as well as a completely swim-proof design and an absolutely knockout battery life. What more could you want?





The biggest shopping day of the year is... not here yet, but after holding dozens of "epic daily deals" on a variety of popular products in recent weeks, Amazon has just kicked off an extensive "early Black Friday" sale designed to satisfy the needs of many bargain hunters in a rush to spend their hard-earned money this holiday season.