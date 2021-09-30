Notification Center

Deals Wearables Fitbit

The stylish Fitbit Luxe tracker is on sale at a massive discount

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
The stylish Fitbit Luxe tracker is on sale at a massive discount
Fitbit might be taking its time (for some reason) with its sequels to last year's Sense and Versa 3 smartwatches (if such products are actually in the pipeline), but if you prefer low-cost activity trackers anyway, odds are you're already pretty happy with what the Google-owned company has done on that front in 2021.

Of course, the impressively feature-packed Charge 5 and exceptionally stylish Luxe are far from the world's cheapest wearable devices, normally fetching $180 and $150 respectively, which is dangerously close to full-blown smartwatch territory.

On the bright side, the Fitbit Luxe is today marked down by a cool 50 bucks in all three of its eye-catching color combinations. If you hurry, you can go for a Platinum/Orchid, Soft Gold/White, or Black/Black model at the same huge 33 percent discount at QVC (of all places).

The killer, completely unexpected, and totally unprecedented deal is marked as "today's special value", which means you probably don't have a lot of time to take advantage of it. 

In addition to its obvious strengths compared to everything from the aforementioned Fitbit Charge 5 to the likes of the Garmin Vivosmart 4 and Samsung Galaxy Fit 2, the "fashion-forward" Luxe also has a stellar battery life of up to five days going for it, as well as 24/7 heart rate monitoring, in-depth sleep tracking, a blood oxygen sensor, and top-notch water resistance up to 50 meters deep.

A beautiful AMOLED color display undoubtedly contributes to a decidedly premium design, helping the Fitbit Luxe surpass the appeal of all of the best fitness trackers available right now. Of course, that is if you don't mind your wearable gadget looking like a classic piece of jewelry and possibly attracting more attention to your wrist at the gym or out on a run than you'd want.

