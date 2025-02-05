Google Pixel Tablet is discounted here!
Fitbit restores Google Cast support for workout videos after abrupt removal

Android Apps
Fitbit wearable with purple blurred out background.
If you’ve been struggling to follow Fitbit’s workout videos on your phone ever since Google Cast support was removed last year, there’s good news—the feature is back. After abruptly disappearing in December 2024, Fitbit’s latest app update restores the ability to cast workout videos to a TV, making it easier to follow along during exercise sessions.

For months, Fitbit users have expressed frustration over the change, questioning why such a useful feature was removed in the first place. Some have resorted to workarounds like screen mirroring, but that is a rather bad alternative as it cannot match the quality or simple convenience of tapping the Cast icon and instantly streaming workouts to a bigger screen.

Now, with the latest Fitbit app update, Google Cast functionality has returned. Unfortunately though, no one has provided any real explanation for why it was taken away to begin with.

Google Cast is back in Fitbit v4.35—check for updates


The return of Google Cast support was first spotted in version 4.35 of the Fitbit app for Android. If you have a compatible TV or Chromecast device on your network, you should see the Cast icon in the corner of workout videos, just like before.



Fitbit users on the company’s official forums have confirmed the feature is working again, and Google has also acknowledged that this update restores Cast support. However, some users have reported that they still don’t see the Cast icon, which suggests the rollout might be gradual. If you’re still missing the feature, make sure your app is updated to the latest version.

It’s great that Cast is back, but there are no noticeable improvements or added features. The functionality appears identical to what was available before its removal—meaning no extra stats, real-time workout metrics, or Fitbit-specific integrations.

This is disappointing for some, especially since Google previously hinted at deeper Fitbit integration with Google TV, a feature that still hasn’t materialized after more than two years. A more advanced Fitbit TV app or additional health-tracking features would have made a significant difference, but for now, users will have to settle for what was already there before it was inexplicably removed.

Fitbit’s inconsistency raises questions


While this is a welcome update, Fitbit users remain frustrated by how inconsistently Google has handled its fitness platform. Why was Cast support removed in the first place? Why did it take two months to bring back such a basic feature? These are questions that remain unanswered.

For now, at least, Fitbit users can enjoy their workout videos on a larger screen again, but the back-and-forth decisions on feature support raise concerns about Fitbit’s long-term roadmap under Google.
