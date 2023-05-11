Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices





Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Health and Fitness Tracker, Built-in GPS, Stress Management Tools, Sleep Tracking, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitor, ECG, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Irregular Heart Rhythm Notifications, Water Resistant Up to 50 Meters, Color Touchscreen, Up to 7 Days of Battery Life, Lunar White/Soft Gold $48 off (32%) Buy at Amazon Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch, 24/7 Heart Rate Monitoring, Connected GPS, Blood Oxygen Sensor, Sleep Tracking, Stress Management Score, Water Resistant up to 50 Meters, 1.34-Inch Color Touchscreen, Black/Carbon $48 off (32%) Buy at Amazon





That's because the second Versa edition is much older than the latest addition to the Charge lineup , and there are actually a few things that the latter product can do and the former cannot, including taking ECG measurements and accurately monitor your position at all times with built-in GPS functionality.





the money can buy in 2023, and if you hurry, Amazon can slash a rare (although not completely unprecedented) 32 percent off the $149.95 list price in an eye-catching Lunar White/Soft Gold flavor. The Fitbit Charge 5 also comes with a cutting-edge EDA sensor designed to help better manage your daily stress levels, as well as a slightly higher battery life rating than the Versa 2. All in all, this is quite possibly best fitness tracker money can buy in 2023, and if you hurry, Amazon can slash a rare (although not completely unprecedented) 32 percent off the $149.95 list price in an eye-catching Lunar White/Soft Gold flavor.





But while the Charge 5 sports a pretty large and high-quality color touchscreen by activity tracker standards, the Versa 2 comes with a lot of extra real estate in tow to show plenty more information from connected smartphones in significantly greater detail.





This is also an undeniable battery life champion by budget smartwatch standards, and for a presumably limited time only, it's on sale at a whopping 32 percent less than its usual price of 150 bucks too in a single Black/Carbon color combo of its own.