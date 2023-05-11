Amazon has two great Fitbit devices on sale at unusually low prices
Owned by Google since January 2021, Fitbit is unsurprisingly playing second fiddle to the search giant's own-brand Pixel Watch in terms of ad spending and general public attention nowadays. But at least until the Pixel Watch 2 arrives, it might not be such a bad idea to consider buying the Sense 2 smartwatch (at the right price) or, if you can't afford that, something like the Versa 2, Charge 5, or Luxe.
Hot on the heels of one of the latter's highest-ever discounts, the former two models are on sale at the time of this writing at very special prices of their own. Even though we're talking about a full-blown smartwatch and a (technically) more rudimentary activity tracker here, the Fitbit Versa 2 and Charge 5 are essentially just as affordable right now.
That's because the second Versa edition is much older than the latest addition to the Charge lineup, and there are actually a few things that the latter product can do and the former cannot, including taking ECG measurements and accurately monitor your position at all times with built-in GPS functionality.
The Fitbit Charge 5 also comes with a cutting-edge EDA sensor designed to help better manage your daily stress levels, as well as a slightly higher battery life rating than the Versa 2. All in all, this is quite possibly thebest fitness tracker money can buy in 2023, and if you hurry, Amazon can slash a rare (although not completely unprecedented) 32 percent off the $149.95 list price in an eye-catching Lunar White/Soft Gold flavor.
But while the Charge 5 sports a pretty large and high-quality color touchscreen by activity tracker standards, the Versa 2 comes with a lot of extra real estate in tow to show plenty more information from connected smartphones in significantly greater detail.
This is also an undeniable battery life champion by budget smartwatch standards, and for a presumably limited time only, it's on sale at a whopping 32 percent less than its usual price of 150 bucks too in a single Black/Carbon color combo of its own.
