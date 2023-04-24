The prettiest Fitbit around is on sale at a pretty sweet discount
It feels like we're not talking anywhere near as often about fitness trackers these days as we used to do just a few years ago, and at least part of the reason why that seems to be the case is probably the incredible rise of budget smartwatches.
But even with extremely feature-packed devices like the first-gen Apple Watch SE or the 2021-released Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic fetching crazy low prices pretty much regularly nowadays, there are clearly benefits to choosing something like the Fitbit Luxe over a full-fledged smartwatch.
First and foremost, you're looking at an almost absurdly lightweight and delicate wearable here, which tips the scales at 26 grams. Perhaps even more importantly, the Fitbit Luxe exudes a "luxurious" vibe matched only by conventional pieces of jewelry costing a lot more than $100.
This thing is typically priced at $129.95, mind you, but both Amazon and Best Buy are charging a cool 40 bucks less than that at the time of this writing in a trio of decidedly eye-catching color options.
That's actually not the highest ever discount offered by a major US retailer for the 2021-released Luxe, but we haven't seen a better (or even equal) deal in several months, so you may want to consider pulling the trigger before it's too late.
Undeniably beautiful on the outside, the activity tracker also packs a decent punch on the inside, monitoring everything from your sleep and heart rate to blood oxygen levels, breathing rate, skin temperature variation, and even menstrual health.
All the information regarding your health and wellness, as well as your smartphone notifications and alerts, will be displayed on a small but bright color touchscreen, and given that sleek and fashionable design, you'll probably rejoice at hearing that the Fitbit Luxe is also capable of keeping the lights on for up to five days between charges. What more could you possibly want at that killer price?
