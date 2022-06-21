Fitbit Charge 5 disconnecting bug: fix officially in the works
The Fitbit Charge 5 is one of the best fitness trackers you can buy in 2022, if not the best. It is the company’s flagship model and offers a beautiful AMOLED 1.04-inch display that gets plenty bright, and EDA sensor for tracking your stress levels, SpO2 to check your blood oxygen levels, a precise GPS, and much more for just $180.
The most intriguing aspect of this bug is that it is seemingly absolutely random. It has only affected a certain number of users, with no obvious explanation as to why and what triggers it, not even a firmware update to blame it on. What’s more, it appears to be affecting both iOS and Android phones alike.
Fitbit has not made any official statements about how long this fix would take, but if you are an owner of a Charge 5 and affected by this bug, at the very least you get the peace of mind that it is being worked on. The aforementioned post from the Fitbit forum moderator says the company is “working to bring a fix to all our affected members.”
Unfortunately, this champ of a fitness tracker has been plagued by a particularly annoying bug that would disconnect the wearable from the phone you have it synced with, all without any apparent reason. The first reports of this issue popped up as early as January this year, and now a Fitbit forum moderator said the company is finally working on a fix. (via 9to5Google)
Once the Fitbit Charge 5 is disconnected from a user’s phone, all live and historic data stops syncing. The classic “turn it off and on again” approach is also failing to work its miracle magic in this case, at least for most. Your best bet at the moment is to contact Fitbit support, where they could give you more information regarding the issue.
