First Nothing Phone 1 camera samples appear
2
While we are anxiously anticipating the release of the Nothing Phone (1) - the first handset from the OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei startup - there are a few mysteries left to discover about it.
We took the 10-bit colour from flagship phones. And gave it to our videos. That means every video can capture 1 billion colours. For smoother gradients and powerfully true-to-life realism. And it has dual OIS and EIS stabilisation. Of course.
We learned that it carries a 6.6" 120Hz 1080p OLED display, an upper midrange Snapdragon 778G+ processor, as well as two rear cameras - a 50MP main sensor and a 16MP ultrawide camera.
You can't expect much else at the phone's sub-$500 price point, of course, but it's not the number of the cameras that matters, suggests Carl Pei, but rather what the ones that are on the phone can do. It's better to have two quality sensors, he adds, than four cheap and near-useless ones.
So Phone (1) has just two cameras. Two superb ones. Not four mediocre ones. It starts with the sensor. And we chose the best. Our main camera uses the flagship 50 MP Sony IMX766. To give you exceptional images every time. That means extraordinary detail in any light with the ƒ/1.88 aperture and 1/1.56” sensor size.
While we can't agree more with such a statement, the proof is in the pudding, and Carl Pei just tipped a few Nothing Phone 1 camera samples to prove his point. These images are unedited and you can download the full-size Nothing Phone 1 camera samples here.
Phone (1) has 2 exceptional cameras.— Nothing (@nothing) July 8, 2022
But it’s better to show you what it can do. So we gave Phone (1) to the team here.
See the results for yourself here: https://t.co/wxgEVyxeYGpic.twitter.com/jBEF5uwEa5
