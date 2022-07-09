First Nothing Phone 1 camera samples appear





We learned that it carries a 6.6" 120Hz 1080p OLED display, an upper midrange Snapdragon 778G+ processor, as well as two rear cameras - a 50MP main sensor and a 16MP ultrawide camera.





You can't expect much else at the phone's sub-$500 price point, of course, but it's not the number of the cameras that matters, suggests Carl Pei, but rather what the ones that are on the phone can do. It's better to have two quality sensors, he adds, than four cheap and near-useless ones.









While we can't agree more with such a statement, the proof is in the pudding, and Carl Pei just tipped a few Nothing Phone 1 camera samples to prove his point. These images are unedited and you can download the full-size Nothing Phone 1 camera samples here





Phone (1) has 2 exceptional cameras.



But it’s better to show you what it can do. So we gave Phone (1) to the team here.



See the results for yourself here: https://t.co/wxgEVyxeYGpic.twitter.com/jBEF5uwEa5 — Nothing (@nothing) July 8, 2022