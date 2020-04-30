Samsung working on a 250MP camera with sensor larger than the P40 Pro
Yep, 108MP sensors are so passe now that we need to climb higher on the photography detail ladder, according to a Samsung community thread report. After the tip that Samsung is working on a large one-inch 150MP Nonacell sensor, that will bin nine pixels into one virtual for a 16MP resulting resolution, now the community member says that a 250-megger is in the pipeline, too.
Samsung Galaxy S21 may end up with 150MP or 250MP Nonacell camera
The Exynos 990 in Galaxy S20 series, for instance, maxes out at a 108MP single sensor support, and that's exactly what we found in the S20 Ultra. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865 is at 200MP single and 2x64MP dual camera support already, and the eventual Snapdragon 875 may bring the tally higher, too.