The first Snapdragon 865 benchmarks are out, here's how it compares to Apple's A13 (and what it means for 2020 flagships)

Eugene Jeong by Eugene Jeong   /  Dec 16, 2019, 4:43 PM
The first Snapdragon 865 benchmarks are out, here's how it compares to Apple's A13 (and what it means for 2020 flagships)
 Just two weeks ago, Qualcomm officially announced the Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is set to power most of next year’s premium Android handsets. While the 865 will bring widespread 5G support, improved battery efficiency, and more powerful AI processing, the first reported benchmarks give us a glimpse of how much of a raw speed boost the new Snapdragon will offer. 



According to Forbes, the Qualcomm’s reference device for the Snapdragon 865 scores an impressive 3445 on the Geekbench 3 multi-core benchmark in performance mode, boasting neck-and-neck performance with the A13 Bionic-powered iPhone 11 Pro. On the other hand, the latests Snapdragon thus offers a significant boost over this year’s Snapdragon 855, which powers most current flagships and scores around 2500-3000. 



Another major benchmark is AnTuTu 8, where the 865 scored shockingly well. Android Authority reports a score of 540,000- not only is that a huge boost over the 855-powered Pixel 4’s 420,000 score, it’s significantly higher than the iPhone 11 Pro’s 506,000.

Of course, one other way the Snapdragon 865 offers a marked boost over this year’s chipsets is with its increased focus on AI, including support for a new neural core processor. In AImark, an artificial intelligence-based benchmark, the Qualcomm reference device scored a sky-high 108,650, completely blasting the iPhone 11 Pro’s 59,330 out of the water.

What does this mean? Well, first things first- the Snapdragon 865 is not so game-changing that it somehow makes all current chips obsolete. With the exception of some niche tests, it performs roughly similarly to its peers, like Apple’s A13 Bionic, Samsung’s Exynos 990, or Huawei’s Kirin 990. So in everyday usage, you might not notice that the Snapdragon is markedly faster than any other 2020 flagship.

On the other hand, Apple’s house-made chipsets have historically always been at the top of the hill, and this is the first time a Snapdragon rival has come close to having it beat- let alone actually outperforming it in a major benchmark. That means iPhones and Androids are more neck-and-neck than ever before.

But the Snapdragon 865 is next year’s chip, while the iPhone 11 is here already, you say? That’s true, but consider this- the Snapdragon 855 is already a year old, while the A13 was only announced three months ago. Apple’s A13 will power the latest iPhones for the majority of 2020, just as the Snapdragon 865 will do on the Android side of things.

In any case, it’s important to appreciate that all flagships across manufacturers and operating systems are becoming more and more advanced- they’ll need all the extra oomph they can get to power 5G connectivity and all the extra consumption that’ll bring with it. In all honesty, we still can’t know for sure if the Snapdragon 865 is the be-all, end-all chipset of 2020, but we do know that it’ll give Apple a run for its money. The playing field is level now- let the games begin.

5 Comments

Tsepz_GP
Reply

1. Tsepz_GP

Posts: 1182; Member since: Apr 12, 2012

Title says A14 (as of the time I posted this), lol, we still in Dec 2019 while PA in Dec 2020.

posted on 36 min ago

Eugene_Jeong
Reply

3. Eugene_Jeong

Posts: 11; Member since: Oct 08, 2019

This is embarrassing. Thanks for the catch!

posted on 31 min ago

ahmadkun
Reply

2. ahmadkun

Posts: 673; Member since: May 02, 2016

We will wait and see how will perform in real life, optimization is important too !

posted on 36 min ago

jellmoo
Reply

4. jellmoo

Posts: 2663; Member since: Oct 31, 2011

The A13 was a very incremental upgrade over the A12. It's interesting to see that the SD865 is a solid leap over the Sd855. Real world performance needs to be measured though as the separate 5G chip could be both a battery killer and/or a heat creation issue.

posted on 25 min ago

Wazupmrg
Reply

5. Wazupmrg

Posts: 200; Member since: Apr 10, 2017

The a13 wasn't anything new really either. Just like everything Apple, they give you 1 nice thing while you readout another year for stuff others already have

posted on 2 min ago

