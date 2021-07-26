Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
BlackBerry Android 5G

The first 5G BlackBerry smartphone moves another tiny step closer to release

Adrian Diaconescu
By
1
The first 5G BlackBerry smartphone moves another tiny step closer to release
Once upon a time (not that long ago), a "little" company called Research in Motion (RIM) was on the brink of world domination in the always competitive mobile industry, outselling everyone from Apple to HTC, Samsung, Motorola, and LG with its productivity and security-centric BlackBerry smartphones.

But just like Nokia, the brand that was number one in the world when BlackBerry sat in second place, RIM's sudden and abrupt decline caught everyone (apart from Apple and Samsung) by surprise, ultimately forcing the Canadian outfit to license out the rights to the once hugely successful name.

Another "little" company called TCL tried (and failed) to revive and modernize the classic QWERTY keyboard for an entirely new generation of mobile phone users, giving up the aforementioned rights to the BlackBerry brand last year.

That made way for another little company (this time for real) to try its luck at pairing iconic smartphone designs with newfangled technologies like... 5G speeds. That might not be new for Samsung or even Apple anymore, but it certainly is for BlackBerry and OnwardMobility.

OnwardMobility, which is a (truly) little-known US-based company in the "mobile security space" (according to its official website), originally promised to deliver a "new 5G BlackBerry Android smartphone with physical keyboard in the first half of 2021 in North America and Europe."


While that obviously hasn't happened (and the year's first half is over), you can at least join a "Pre-Commitment Program" now to receive "product, feature, and availability updates" before the "general public."

Basically, OnwardMobility seems to want to gauge interest in its rookie BlackBerry-reviving effort, which suggests the product may not be very close to an official announcement yet, let alone a commercial release.

By joining this waitlist, you'll get the chance to be among the world's first people to pre-order and eventually receive the unnamed 5G-enabled BlackBerry handset, but also "provide input to directly influence product features and functionality."

Of course, if the phone's design, features, and functionality can still be "driven" and directly influenced by prospective buyers, that means very few things about this bad boy have so far been locked and etched in stone.

In turn, that makes us skeptical the hardware keyboard-sporting 5G smartphone will be available in stores in time for the holidays. On the bright side, at least the project is not completely dead and buried... yet.

Best BlackBerry phones in 2021
Best BlackBerry phones in 2021
Jul 22, 2021, 12:08 AM, by Mariyan Slavov
If BlackBerry looks at its past, it can succeed with its 5G phone
If BlackBerry looks at its past, it can succeed with its 5G phone
Aug 19, 2020, 2:19 PM, by Alan Friedman
Check out the cool display keyboard on this concept render of the 5G BlackBerry
Check out the cool display keyboard on this concept render of the 5G BlackBerry
Jul 12, 2021, 5:46 PM, by Alan Friedman
The newest BlackBerry clone is an affordable pocket-sized Titan with a clicky QWERTY keyboard
The newest BlackBerry clone is an affordable pocket-sized Titan with a clicky QWERTY keyboard
May 18, 2021, 9:31 AM, by Adrian Diaconescu

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Update to produce a more colorful Google Keep
by Alan Friedman,  0
Update to produce a more colorful Google Keep
Bargain hunters should definitely consider this hot new Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017) deal
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Bargain hunters should definitely consider this hot new Amazon Fire HD 10 (2017) deal
Motorola sets an official launch event for the Edge 20 5G family
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Motorola sets an official launch event for the Edge 20 5G family
Another Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 leak: camera and displays detailed, extra S Pen info revealed
by Joshua Swingle,  3
Another Galaxy Z Fold 3 & Flip 3 leak: camera and displays detailed, extra S Pen info revealed
Samsung Galaxy S21 series to receive One UI 3.1.1 update in late August
by Cosmin Vasile,  1
Samsung Galaxy S21 series to receive One UI 3.1.1 update in late August
Watch how the most expensive iPhone 12 Pro Max repair gets done thrice cheaper
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Watch how the most expensive iPhone 12 Pro Max repair gets done thrice cheaper
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless