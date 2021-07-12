Check out the cool display keyboard on this concept render of the 5G BlackBerry





In April of this year, Concept Creator released a video showing a concept render envisioning the new 5G 'Berry with a tall and thin design, 5G connectivity, and a curved screen. It looks a bit like a BlackBerry Priv with its vertical sliding QWERTY fully opened.





Today, a new concept render of the first 5G BlackBerry crossed our desk, created by Niel D from Behance . It features a round single HD camera and a frosted glass panel in the rear, a screen with thin bezels, and the Display Keyboard (which takes up roughly 25% of the screen). The keyboard is unique as it is made up of tiny squares that can change their labeling from letters to numbers, to emoji. There is also a rectangle for the space bar.





The keyboard can also become the controls for streaming music, and answering phone calls. It also shows previews for Map apps, and more. It's a pretty cool concept, but will users get used to viewing a display that is partially made up of individual buttons covering a quarter of the display? And once again, we need to remind you that this is a concept render with a heavy emphasis on the word concept.







We still expect to see the first 5G BlackBerry pushed out by Onward Mobility sometime this year.



