Check out the cool display keyboard on this concept render of the 5G BlackBerry

Check out the cool display keyboard on this concept render of the 5G BlackBerry0
Onward Mobility announced back in August 2020 that it had entered into a licensing partnership with BlackBerry to develop the first 5G 'Berry. At the time of the announcement, the plan was for BlackBerry to release a 5G Android-powered handset with a physical QWERTY keyboard sometime in 2021. There has been speculation that the name of the phone will be the BlackBerry KEY3 following previous releases of TCL's KEYone, KEY2, and the KEY2 LE.
Today, a new concept render of the first 5G BlackBerry crossed our desk, created by Niel D from Behance. It features a round single HD camera and a frosted glass panel in the rear, a screen with thin bezels, and the Display Keyboard (which takes up roughly 25% of the screen). The keyboard is unique as it is made up of tiny squares that can change their labeling from letters to numbers, to emoji. There is also a rectangle for the space bar.
We still expect to see the first 5G BlackBerry pushed out by Onward Mobility sometime this year.