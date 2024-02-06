Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

The hot new Fire HD 10 (2023) is up for grabs at killer prices on Amazon right now

Deals
The hot new Fire HD 10 (2023) is up for grabs at killer prices on Amazon right now
This Valentine’s Day, give your special someone the gift of tablet entertainment on the cheap! How? By picking Amazon’s Fire HD 10 (2023), which is now seeing a hefty 42% price reduction at the e-commerce giant, of course! The all-new budget slate is ideal for everyday tasks and is definitely a no-miss at that price.

Given that the puppy is still hot and new, it hasn’t seen many discounts at the e-commerce store. As for the current markdown, we’ve done our homework and can confidently say the tablet has been at that price previously, but only once. That’s to say, Amazon doesn’t go so generous as to cut 42% off its tablet’s price every other day.

Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): NOW 42% OFF at Aamzon!

The 64GB Amazon Fire HD 10, released in 2023, is now available at a killer price at the e-commerce giant. Right in time for Valentine's Day, Amazon launched an epic deal on its 10.1-inch slate, making it a no-miss for pretty much anyone on a tight budget!
$75 off (42%)
Buy at Amazon


Coming as a successor to the 2021-released model that made it among our selection of the best budget tablets, the new Amazon tablet packs a punch at a very reasonable price (especially when it’s 42% cheaper than usual!). According to the manufacturer, the new model is about 25% faster, which sounds more than decent.

Easily rivaling Samsung’s budget Android tablets like the Galaxy Tab A8 (2022), the Fire HD 10 (2023) also gives you brilliant colors with its 10.1-inch 1090p FHD display. What’s more, even though you get just 64GB of built-in storage, Amazon integrated a microSD slot, helping you expand total storage to 1TB.

Thin, lightweight, durable, and made of 12% recycled materials, the budget slate supports Alexa for hands-free use. It also offers you longer chill times with its battery that, in Amazon’s words, keeps the lights on for up to 13 hours between charges.

Overall, the Fire HD 10 (2023) makes a top choice for those of you looking for an affordable yet solid tablet for your special someone. Even if you aren’t seeking a Valentine’s Day gift, this February 14-inspired discount is just too good to miss out on, so make sure to check it out while it’s still live.

