WhatsApp begins rollout of passkeys on iOS

WhatsApp, the popular messaging app owned by Meta, is taking steps to further enhance account security for iPhone users. Following the introduction of passkey logins on Android devices a few months back, the feature is now coming to iOS as well.





Passkeys provide a more secure login method than traditional SMS passcodes, which can sometimes be vulnerable to phishing attempts. It securely stores an authentication code on your device, which is linked to a unique code held by WhatsApp. When you want to log in, you simply verify your identity using facial recognition (Face ID), fingerprint scan (Touch ID), or a secure PIN or passcode on your device. This method also eliminates the need for those easily compromised one-time SMS codes.





According to Engadget , WhatsApp's head of product, Alice Newton-Rex, is enthusiastic about this enhanced security, stating that "Passkey verification will make logging back into WhatsApp easier and more secure. We’re excited to launch this on WhatsApp and give users an added layer of security." Additionally, the feature's rollout was promptly shared on X:





passkeys are rolling out now on iOS a more secure (and easier!) way to log back in with Face ID, Touch ID, or your passcode



If you're an iPhone user wanting to try this new login method, you'll soon be able to. The feature is being rolled out now and expected to be available for everyone in the coming days. To enable passkeys, simply go to your WhatsApp account settings by tapping on Account > Passkeys.





The arrival of passkeys on WhatsApp for iOS users offers a more convenient login experience that makes the platform more secure and less vulnerable to phishing. This update aligns with the industry-wide push towards stronger authentication methods and ultimately provides greater peace of mind that your conversations remain private and protected.